Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it?

Streaming issues? Report here
Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW Refilwe Moloto 2019 1500 BW
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 05:46
Equal Education goes back to court over school feeding schemes
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Tshego Phala - Executive Director at Equal Education Law Centre
Today at 06:10
What does Interpol red notice mean for Gupta's and justice in SA?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Simon Howell - Research Fellow at Centre for Criminology at UCT
Today at 06:25
Funerals are becoming more expensive during pandemic
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Unathi Saul - Co-founder at Abaveleli Funeral Directors
Today at 06:40
Tech Tuesday: What to make of the race between Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daniel Cunnama - Outreach astronomer at South African Astronomical Observatory
Today at 07:07
Pudemo brands SADC's eSwatini visit a farce
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Today at 07:20
Covid-19 second jab
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Dr Saadiq Kariem - Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
ANC NEC in focus
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Sanusha Naidu
Today at 08:21
City of Cape Town's green-lid bins for recycling will not be emptied for now
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 09:20
Why the police were right not to act on Nkandla covid defiance
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Ziyanda Stuurman - Master of Arts degree in Conflict, Security and Development at School of Global Studies at Sussex University
Today at 09:30
Barbs Wire
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Barbara Friedman
Today at 09:50
Why does Jacob Zuma still have VIP security - Security Analyst and Former Mandela Body Guard Conroy Herandien
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Conroy Herandien - Security Analyst at Independent
Today at 10:15
The world's best school principal is South African
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa - Principal at Rathaga Primary School
Today at 10:30
SA's first black female brewery owner forced to call it quits
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela Founder of Brewsters Craft
Today at 11:05
40 years of Aids: a reflection on this pandemic anniversary
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Catherine Burns - Associate Professor of Medical History at the Health Science Faculty and Alder Museum of Medical History at University of the Witwatersrand
No Items to show
Up Next: The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
See full line-up
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
06:00 - 09:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Long Street eatery infuses CBD into its entire menu Pippa Hudson chats to an Infusion on Long manager and a chef about non-psychoactive CBD that may lead to feelings of wellbeing. 5 July 2021 2:39 PM
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
Local Sinovac rep Numolux explains jab's efficacy after getting go-ahead in SA Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Sanette Aspinall, a virologist and clinical research specialist for Numolux 5 July 2021 8:49 AM
View all Local
What rescinding a judgment means and why it's not an appeal - political analyst John Maytham talks to analyst Richard Calland about Jacob Zuma's attempt to have his 15-month jail sentence rescinded. 5 July 2021 6:00 PM
'Justices will endorse their ruling, Zuma is buying time but to jail he will go' John Maytham talks to political analyst Oscar van Heerden about the jail sentence that awaits the former president. 5 July 2021 4:39 PM
Jacob Zuma is getting a chance to argue for his prison sentence to be overturned Refilwe Moloto talks to EWN senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia about the latest in Jacob Zuma's legal situation. 5 July 2021 8:28 AM
View all Politics
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it? Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants. 5 July 2021 7:52 PM
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!' Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital. 5 July 2021 7:34 PM
Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU). 5 July 2021 6:44 PM
View all Business
This National Savings Month, a call to maximise the benefits of family investing The more you and your family invest with PPS Investments Family Network, the more you could save on ongoing administration fees. 5 July 2021 10:44 AM
Local event aims to foster recovery movement in Cape Town - and needs your help Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Bub, the fundraising manager for Recovery Walk Cape Town 2021. 4 July 2021 10:34 AM
SANParks reopens some sections of Table Mountain that burnt during wildfire Restoration work has been concluded in some parts of the Table Mountain National Park, which means some areas are ready to reopen. 3 July 2021 2:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
View all Sport
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Social media platforms need to take concrete steps to combat online abuse CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Sarah Hoffman, co-founder of Klikd about the the fight against online abuse. 2 July 2021 7:49 PM
Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 July 2021 11:40 AM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele. 29 June 2021 3:32 PM
View all Africa
Affordable housing: The catalyst for post covid economic recovery in Africa? Affordable housing is a strategic focus for Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, says Somaya Joshua. 5 July 2021 4:21 PM
Jacob Zuma’s jail sentence lifted SA’s mood - Gross National Happiness Index, UJ Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Talita Greyling, a Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg. 2 July 2021 1:44 PM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion
fiber_manual_record
Lifestyle

Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it?

5 July 2021 7:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Technology
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Artificial Intelligence
AI
Ian Mann
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
machine learning
Gateways Business Consultants
Futureproof: 9 Rules for Humans in the Age of Automation
Kevin Roose

Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.

  • Kevin Roose is a New York Times tech journo

  • Roose argues that to survive the age of intelligent machines, we have to focus on being more human

  • A doctor can be replaced, but a beloved small-town GP’s job is safe

Image by Comfreak from Pixabay.

Most recently published business book reviews:

Every week The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews the author or reviewer of a new or trending business book.

This week Ray White (in for Whitfield) interviewed a regular on the show, Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants).

Mann spoke about “Futureproof: 9 Rules for Humans in the Age of Automation” by Kevin Roose (scroll up to listen).

Human beings have been worried about job-killing machines for a long time… What jobs should we be worried about?

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

AI will probably make our jobs better… It’s human beings racing with machines.

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

In 1895… they said airplanes will never replace hot air balloons… In 1962… they dismissed the idea that computers would be able to translate foreign languages…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Can doctors be replaced? Yes… But if you’re a beloved doctor in a small town, your job is not in danger… Newsreaders will go away… But your [interviewer] job is going to be safe for a long time… People who do predictive jobs are most at risk…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

If you’re going to have a baby, you want a human doctor there…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

It’s not a good idea to be complacent. Amazon has… made bookstores pretty much redundant…

Ian Mann, MD - Gateways Business Consultants

Description on Amazon:

You are being automated.

After decades of hype and sci-fi fantasies, artificial intelligence is leaping out of research labs and into the centre of our lives.

Automation doesn’t just threaten our jobs.

It shapes our entire human experience, with AI and algorithms influencing the TV shows we watch, the music we listen to, the beliefs we hold, and the relationships we form.

And while the age-old debate over whether automation will destroy jobs rages on, an even more important question is being ignored:

How can we be happy, successful humans in a world that is increasingly built by and for machines?

In “Futureproof: 9 Rules for Humans in the Age of Automation”, New York Times technology columnist Kevin Roose lays out a hopeful, pragmatic vision for how humans can survive in the machine age.

He shares the secrets of people and organisations that have survived technological change and explains how we can protect our own futures, with lessons like:

  • Be surprising, social, and scarce

  • Resist machine drift

  • Leave handprints

  • Demote your devices

  • Treat AI like a chimp army

Roose rejects the conventional wisdom that in order to succeed in the age of intelligent machines, we have to become more like computers — hyper-efficient, data-driven workhorses.

Instead, he says, we should focus on being more human, and doing the kinds of creative, inspiring, and meaningful things even the most advanced AI can’t do.




5 July 2021 7:52 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Technology
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Artificial Intelligence
AI
Ian Mann
business books
book reviews
business book reviews
machine learning
Gateways Business Consultants
Futureproof: 9 Rules for Humans in the Age of Automation
Kevin Roose

More from Business Books

Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it

21 June 2021 7:38 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'World’s Best CEO' Jeff Immelt (GE) pens memoir about leadership in crisis

14 June 2021 7:27 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Jeff Immelt, author of "Hot Seat: What I Learned Leading a Great American Company".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Approaching mid-life? Give yourself a money makeover – your best life coming up!

7 June 2021 7:52 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Certified Financial Planner Kim Potgieter, author of "Midlife Money Makeover".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

An irreverent history of corruption in South Africa – it goes back to the VOC

31 May 2021 7:30 PM

Nick Dall discusses his book "Rogues' Gallery: An Irreverent History of Corruption in South Africa, from the VOC to the ANC."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The future starts NOW – expert insights into what may lie ahead

24 May 2021 7:29 PM

Bronwyn Williams discusses her book "The Future Starts Now: Expert Insights into the Future of Business, Technology and Society".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans

17 May 2021 7:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccines, abortion, climate change… Embrace the joys of being wrong

10 May 2021 7:27 PM

Ian Mann (MD at Gateways Business Consultants) reviews "Think Again: The Power of Knowing What You Don’t Know" by Adam Grant.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Why so many Afrikaner tycoons have risen so remarkably over the past 30 years

3 May 2021 7:39 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Ebbe Dommisse, author of "Fortunes – The Rise and Rise of Afrikaner Tycoons".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

No Einstein, no Eskom - and an Indonesian volcano explains the Great Trek

26 April 2021 7:34 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Johan Fourie, author of “Our Long Walk to Economic Freedom: Lessons from 100K years of human history”.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

How to think like a billionaire - it's how you too can be wealthy

12 April 2021 7:44 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Daniel Strauss, author of The Billionaire Mindset: Secrets of a Successful South African Entrepreneur.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Ters payments will be extended for industries hit by new Level 4 rules - Cosatu

Business

Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists

Business Opinion

Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding

Local Lifestyle Sport

EWN Highlights

Climate change link as New Zealand records warmest June on record

6 July 2021 5:43 AM

South African journalists say held, 'tortured' in Eswatini

5 July 2021 9:01 PM

England set to lift mask, distancing rules as cases soar

5 July 2021 7:33 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA