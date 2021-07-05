'Justices will endorse their ruling, Zuma is buying time but to jail he will go'





Political analyst Oscar van Heerden says the ANC could have been clearer in its message regarding Jacob Zuma

However, he believes that the judges will endorse the original ruling and the former president will go to jail

© andreyuu/123rf.com

Political analyst Oscar van Heerden says since Ramaphosa was elected ANC president at Nasrec in 2017 he has made it clear he is on a path to clear up corruption and fraud in both government and the party.

Everyone must be treated equally before the law, he says.

This is a time where the chickens are coming home to roost. There is no other message but to endorse the ruling of the Constitutional Court unequivocally and to respect the rule of law. Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst

The message from the ANC could have been clearer he agrees and is a matter of concern.

But I do think that ultimately after today's meeting that will be the overarching message that will come from the ANC. Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst

Van Heerden says he has no doubt Zuma will exploit every loophole that could add to his delating tactics.

From his speech on Sunday, it seems there is nothing new except wanting to politicise this case by talking about the apartheid-era courts, apartheid-era judges, detention without trial, and so on. Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst

Jacob Zuma continues to try and stall, says Van Heerden but says the justices will endorse their original ruling.

But all it is doing is buying him some time. To jail, he will go. Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst

He does not believe this is a crisis that will cause major social and political unrest.