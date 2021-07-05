'Justices will endorse their ruling, Zuma is buying time but to jail he will go'
- Political analyst Oscar van Heerden says the ANC could have been clearer in its message regarding Jacob Zuma
- However, he believes that the judges will endorse the original ruling and the former president will go to jail
Political analyst Oscar van Heerden says since Ramaphosa was elected ANC president at Nasrec in 2017 he has made it clear he is on a path to clear up corruption and fraud in both government and the party.
Everyone must be treated equally before the law, he says.
This is a time where the chickens are coming home to roost. There is no other message but to endorse the ruling of the Constitutional Court unequivocally and to respect the rule of law.Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst
The message from the ANC could have been clearer he agrees and is a matter of concern.
But I do think that ultimately after today's meeting that will be the overarching message that will come from the ANC.Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst
Van Heerden says he has no doubt Zuma will exploit every loophole that could add to his delating tactics.
From his speech on Sunday, it seems there is nothing new except wanting to politicise this case by talking about the apartheid-era courts, apartheid-era judges, detention without trial, and so on.Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst
Jacob Zuma continues to try and stall, says Van Heerden but says the justices will endorse their original ruling.
But all it is doing is buying him some time. To jail, he will go.Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst
He does not believe this is a crisis that will cause major social and political unrest.
This is not a threat. this is not a major instability point. It is a former president hell-bent on creating chaos in order to pursue his arrogance.Oscar van Heerden, Political Analyst
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
More from Politics
What rescinding a judgment means and why it's not an appeal - political analyst
John Maytham talks to analyst Richard Calland about Jacob Zuma's attempt to have his 15-month jail sentence rescinded.Read More
Local Sinovac rep Numolux explains jab's efficacy after getting go-ahead in SA
Refilwe Moloto talks to Dr Sanette Aspinall, a virologist and clinical research specialist for NumoluxRead More
Jacob Zuma is getting a chance to argue for his prison sentence to be overturned
Refilwe Moloto talks to EWN senior politics journalist Tshidi Madia about the latest in Jacob Zuma's legal situation.Read More
[VIDEOS] Police and govt criticised for not taking action against Nkandla crowds
Police Minister Bheki Cele has been called out on social media for his apparent failure to take action against Zuma supporters staging mass gatherings in Nkandla.Read More
'Jacob Zuma supporters carrying weapons hellbent on forming human shield'
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma.Read More
Zuma to address the nation amid reports of urgent bid to rescind ConCourt ruling
The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former president will 'address the nation' this weekend following reports of a last-ditch attempt to dodge jail time.Read More
'World Bank vaccine funding boost prompted by Cuba entering the market?'
Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Angelo Fick (Asri) about the World Bank increasing funding for vaccine purchases to $20 billionRead More
ConCourt's CR17 ruling against Mkhwebane to renew calls for her axing - Maughan
Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the ConCourt ruling on the CR17 payments.Read More
Public Protector wrong on the facts, and the law – Constitutional Court on CR17
Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Gaye Davis and Cherese Thakur, Advocacy Coordinator at amaBhungane.Read More