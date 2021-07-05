Steinhoff shares tank after High Court rules it broke Companies Act
-
Steinhoff shares fell sharply on Monday after the High Court ruled it broke the Companies Act
-
Two criminal investigations are ongoing (one in Germany)
RELATED: How Stellenbosch became a breeding ground for Afrikaner billionaire businessmen
Steinhoff shares plummeted by more than 16% on Monday, after the Western Cape High Court ruled it broke the Companies Act.
The ruling is likely to affect the company’s R17 billion settlement with claimants after its share price tanked in 2017, in what was South Africa’s largest-ever corporate fraud.
Ray White (in for The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield) interviewed Jan Cronje, a financial journalist at Fin24 (scroll up to listen).
RELATED: Steinhoff wants to pay R17 billion to end its R135 billion lawsuit nightmare
Steinhoff has seen its share price tick up… Now, this ruling injected a lot of uncertainty and doubt… It’s quite a thing that they’re still functional and trading… They sold a number of businesses… and used the cash to start to right the business…Jan Cronje, financial journalist - Fin24
They’re not out of the woods yet. They want to conclude the settlement agreement… still talking about the possibility of liquidation… They have been clear that they won’t be able to pay back the R200 billion…Jan Cronje, financial journalist - Fin24
You can’t go lending money if you’re insolvent… Exactly what impact this will have on the settlement proposal is unclear… The judge implied this will have to be argued in court…Jan Cronje, financial journalist - Fin24
There are two ongoing criminal investigations… We expect to see movement first from the German one…Jan Cronje, financial journalist - Fin24
Source : Picture: EWN
More from Business
Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists
Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU).Read More
Affordable housing: The catalyst for post covid economic recovery in Africa?
Affordable housing is a strategic focus for Absa Corporate and Investment Bank, says Somaya Joshua.Read More
Long Street eatery infuses CBD into its entire menu
Pippa Hudson chats to an Infusion on Long manager and a chef about non-psychoactive CBD that may lead to feelings of wellbeing.Read More
This National Savings Month, a call to maximise the benefits of family investing
The more you and your family invest with PPS Investments Family Network, the more you could save on ongoing administration fees.Read More
Ters payments will be extended for industries hit by new Level 4 rules - Cosatu
Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator and delegate to Nedlac about Ters payments.Read More
Lockdown level 4: Businesses and unions push for income support and tax relief
Many Wiener interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator.Read More
Preowned luxury fashion is booming in South Africa. Enter 'Luxity'...
Refilwe Moloto interviews Luxity cofounder Michael Zahariev.Read More
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt
Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry.Read More
Sars launches first fully-virtual tax filing season (for a shrunken tax base)
Sars offices will be closed for walk-ins for the next six weeks. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.Read More