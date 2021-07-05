What rescinding a judgment means and why it's not an appeal - political analyst
- Political analyst Richard Calland explains what a rescision is
- Calland explains the difference between rescinding a judgment and appealing one
Calland says he was not surprised the court agreed to hear Zuma's argument because that's is what the rules allow.
It is quite clear that it is a legal right that is open to any litigant, to come back to the court and say well, there was a blatant area of omission or commission in the judgment, and to correct it.Richard Calland, Associate Professor of Public Law - UCT
What is really important at this stage, however, is to make sure that everybody that is listening to this understands this is not an appeal - not an appeal through the backdoor, not an appeal in any way, shape, or form.Richard Calland, Associate Professor of Public Law - UCT
To explain in layperson's terms, Calland says it is like a landlord getting a judgment against a tenant who has not been paying rent for the amount owed - but then in the judgment papers gets the tenant's name wrong, or address wrong, or the amount owed wrong.
Then you go back and say hang on the court made a mistake, and they correct it. That is what this rule is for. It is not an opportunity for the litigant to say to the judges ' think about your decision, have another look at it, reconsider your interpretation of the provision.' Absolutely not.Richard Calland, Associate Professor of Public Law - UCT
It really is a cul-de-sac Mr Zuma's lawyers have walked him into once again.Richard Calland, Associate Professor of Public Law - UCT
Calland says Zuma's legal papers contain nothing that pertains to this rule.
They are not corrections of fact.Richard Calland, Associate Professor of Public Law - UCT
It is a desperate litigant clutching at straws in the most desperate way.Richard Calland, Associate Professor of Public Law - UCT
Source : Abigail Javier/EWN
