What rescinding a judgment means and why it's not an appeal - political analyst





Political analyst Richard Calland explains what a rescision is

Calland explains the difference between rescinding a judgment and appealing one

Former President Jacob Zuma (left) at the state capture inquiry in Johannesburg on 17 November 2020. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN

Calland says he was not surprised the court agreed to hear Zuma's argument because that's is what the rules allow.

It is quite clear that it is a legal right that is open to any litigant, to come back to the court and say well, there was a blatant area of omission or commission in the judgment, and to correct it. Richard Calland, Associate Professor of Public Law - UCT

What is really important at this stage, however, is to make sure that everybody that is listening to this understands this is not an appeal - not an appeal through the backdoor, not an appeal in any way, shape, or form. Richard Calland, Associate Professor of Public Law - UCT

To explain in layperson's terms, Calland says it is like a landlord getting a judgment against a tenant who has not been paying rent for the amount owed - but then in the judgment papers gets the tenant's name wrong, or address wrong, or the amount owed wrong.

Then you go back and say hang on the court made a mistake, and they correct it. That is what this rule is for. It is not an opportunity for the litigant to say to the judges ' think about your decision, have another look at it, reconsider your interpretation of the provision.' Absolutely not. Richard Calland, Associate Professor of Public Law - UCT

It really is a cul-de-sac Mr Zuma's lawyers have walked him into once again. Richard Calland, Associate Professor of Public Law - UCT

Calland says Zuma's legal papers contain nothing that pertains to this rule.

They are not corrections of fact. Richard Calland, Associate Professor of Public Law - UCT