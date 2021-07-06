ANC NEC should condemn illegal gatherings at Nkandla - Ralph Mathekga





ANC NEC rejects call for a political solution for Jacob Zuma's woes but this is not enough says analyst Ralph Mathekga

The ANC NEC should condemn what took place at Nkandla insists Maathekga

ANC fails to understand the line between party and State he says

Supporters of former President Jacob have gathered in Nkandla ahead of his address on 4 July 2021. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.

Should the SAPS not have been present to prevent people gathering illegally?

RM says it was no surprise that supporters of JZ would arrive at Nkandla on the weekend.

The SAPS allowed people to trickle in. They were not firm in dealing with the crowd. We are under lockdown. The SAPS acted as if they did not expect this. Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

The crowds coming there was surely anticipated yet police did nothing about it, he says.

One can say there have been glitches. There is no other way to say it. Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

No police or politicians who went to the area to observe stopped what was happening, he notes.

It seemed like they were appeasing the crowd. In this one, they have blood on their hands if it so happens that people begin to lose their lives in numbers because that gathering was allowed to continue. Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

Senior members of the ANC NEC were deployed to Nkandla but according to Minister of Human Settlements Lindiwe Sisulu, they never met with Jacob Zuma. She spoke to 702's Clement Manyathela on Monday and said they observed the situation and did not see any defiance of regulations and that SAPS behaved very well and ensured no confrontation occurred.

It is quite bizarre. When it comes to ANC they seem to think they are above the law. Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

Senior ANC members go to Nkandla where public illegality is under way. They are using our public resources, they are failing to execute a court order, they are appeasing the crowd, and they are not clarifying if they are there as government officials or as ANC. Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

Surely in their role as government they are accountable to citizens he intimates.

We have to confront the issue of whether the ANC was complicit in the illegality of what got underway in Nkandla. This is where the ANC is failing to understand the line between the party and the State. Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

The statement coming out of the latest ANC NEC says there can be no political solution to Zuma's woes. The majority of the NEC came out strongly in defence of the Rule of Law and the independence of the judiciary, reports Africa Melane.

That is not enough. They can be firm in their zoom meeting, convincing themselves that they are taking a position that there can be no political solution whatsoever - but did the party come out condemning what was happening in Nkandla? Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst

The ANC needs to stop dilly-dallying says Mathekga.

We hear they were very angry in their Zoom meeting, but we need them to condemn what is happening and be very clear. Ralph Mathekga, Political analyst