WCHD's Dr Saadiq Kariem explains prioritisation order of first and second jabs
- WCHD outlines vaccine prioritsation order
- First priority are those over 60 who require first vaccine dose, followed by over 60s who require the second dose, and then those in the age group 50 -59 who require first vaccination
Listeners ask what process can those who are due to receive their second vaccine in the coming days expect?
Will they have to return to the site where they received their first dose or will they be able to get it at one of the newer locations?
Refilwe Moloto finds out from Chief of Operations at Western Cape Department Of HealthDr Saadiq Kariem
Since the registration has opened up for the 50 - 59 age group there has been a revision of the prioritisation of the order in which the scheduling takes place.Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health
Kariem says the WCHD has found that the rate of registration among the 60 and older age group has been slowing down significantly. But this group's vaccinations remain a priority that the department wants to complete.
The EVDS is prioritising according to age - those over 60 requiring the first jab, followed by those over 60 requiring the second jab, and then those between 50 -59 requiring the first jab.
So the SMSs are sent out as a priority to those who are 60 and older who require their first dose of Pfizer, followed by those who are 60 and older who require the second dose of Pfizer - and that is where your question lies and then the third group would be the 50 - 59 age group who require the first Pfizer dose.Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health
We do take walk-ins but that depends on available doses at each of the sites.Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health
In the first two weeks of registration for the over 60s, some 100,000 had signed up, but in the past week only 15,000 registrered.
The rate of registration for over 60s has tailed off, but in poorer areas, it is even lower, he notes.
We are busy with an active campaign to try and encourage and help residents to register so we can get them vaccinated.Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health
Source : https://www.westerncape.gov.za/news/recap-day-1-phase-2-vaccination-first-person-be-vaccinated-wc
