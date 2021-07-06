ANC should be more punitive to members who constantly flout its rules - analyst





Political analyst Sanusha Naidu says the ANC NEC should play a more punitive role on members who disregard the rules they have put in place

Naidu says this constant attempt to engage with people in the party who have broken the rules is not working out for the ANC

Supporters of former President Jacob have gathered in Nkandla ahead of his address on 4 July 2021. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/Eyewitness News.

Political analyst with the Institute for Global Dialogue, Sanusha Naidu, speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the outcomes of the ANC NEC held to deal with a defiant former president Jacob Zuma whose supporters are threatening to violently prevent him from being jailed

What we are picking up from reports was that the discussion yesterday was really what would be the kind of engagement or solution if that is even possible around the whole situation that unfolded over the weekend in Nkandla. Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

She says there is a sense in the party that there be a toned-down approach with regard to the Constitutional Court order.

But the challenge here is you can't keep prevailing on a man who does not actually want to do the right thing or does not want to accept the accountability - and I think that is the bigger challenge and dilemma for the NEC now. Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

Members of the ANC NEC like Tony Yengeni stood on the podium on Sunday defying some of the decisions made by the NEC and suspended Secretary-General Ace Magashule was also present defying the conditions of his suspension, she notes.

So the highest body of the ANC between elective conferences has essentially made particular rules and those have been completely disregarded. Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

What does the ANC NEC do she asks? Do they call for another disciplinary hearing?

If they do so will it be adhered to or will it be disregarded as has been done so many times in the last months by people like Ace Magashule who have just defied everything? Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

Then there is the whole Carl Niehaus issue. What do you do with him? Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

The question with the party is, it as punitive as it needs to be? The constant need to play the kind of negotiating approach and try and engage with people and prevail upon them...is not working out for the party. Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

Naidu says the focus on this behaviour is questionable.

Should we even give them air time? Should we even allow them to be part of the discussion. Are we enabling something that is just downright disrespectful to our Constitution? Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue

When do South Africans stop enabling this she says?

South Africans are going through such a grave set of issues losing loved ones...and yet we have this political catastrophe that creates no value to anything. Sanusha Naidu, Political analyst - Institute for Global Dialogue