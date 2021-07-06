Xanthea Limberg explains why green-lid recycling bins are on hold for now





CoCT asks residents to just hold onto their dry recycling and we will be scheduled to collect that as of next week again.

Last week Wednesday, as part of our Big Breakfast Broadcast on recycling, we spoke to Alderman Xanthea Limberg about the various initiatives underway in Cape Town, one of which is the Think Twice recycling collection service to households, explains Refilwe.

Then on Thursday 1 July, the City of Cape Town issued a media release to say that the service has been halted due to the new contract being finalised, and for many residents who have been lucky enough to receive this free service, it's a big deal.

To help us understand how long the delay might be and the options for residents to consider, Refilwe once again speaks to Xanthea Limberg.

The reason for the delay or disruption in the collection of our green bins is related to the operational contract at the Kraaifontein Materials Recovery Facility which is where all the sorting happens for a portion of the service. Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town

Limberg says the process for putting a new tender in place commenced more than a year in advance.

But then there were multiple delays during that procurement process. the tender was advertised a month ago and the closing date is today and so the bid evaluation committee will meet this month to evaluate and then award that. Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town

But she says, in the interim, the department is trying to apply for an extension of the existing operating contract at Kraaifontein Materials Recovery Facility.

That process started in march but we just haven't managed to get the approvals in time but that is now processed and we are scheduled to get the service up and running within the next couple of days - fully operational by next week. Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town

We do apologise for the delay and disruption in the service. We have asked residents to just hold onto their dry recycling and we will be scheduled to collect that as of next week again. Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member Water and Waste Services - City Of Cape Town

This free green bin service is implemented for the Kraaifontein catchment area and surrounds, she notes.