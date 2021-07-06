Streaming issues? Report here
Snake bites man in genitals while he is sitting on the throne

6 July 2021 10:41 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Morning Live
Snake
Python
Lester Kiewit
Barbara Friedman
Barb's wire

Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

This is my worst nightmare!

Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk
Image by Laila Giorgione from Pixabay.

A python bit a man in the genitals while he was doing his business on the toilet.

The Austrian man describes “feeling a pinch in the genital area” just as he sat down on the toilet, noticing the 1.6-metre snake looking up at him from inside the bowl.

The snake escaped from his neighbour’s home, which he shares with 11 snakes.

A snake expert cleaned the snake and return it to its owner.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:38).

This 65-year-old man sat on his toilet, felt a pinch on his genitals, he looked down and saw a five-foot albino python staring back at him.

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

He was treated for minor injuries… The snake is fine, they cleaned it up…

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire

It’s unclear whether there’ll be charges laid.

Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire



