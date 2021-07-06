Snake bites man in genitals while he is sitting on the throne





This is my worst nightmare! Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk

Image by Laila Giorgione from Pixabay.

A python bit a man in the genitals while he was doing his business on the toilet.

The Austrian man describes “feeling a pinch in the genital area” just as he sat down on the toilet, noticing the 1.6-metre snake looking up at him from inside the bowl.

The snake escaped from his neighbour’s home, which he shares with 11 snakes.

A snake expert cleaned the snake and return it to its owner.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web.

