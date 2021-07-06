Snake bites man in genitals while he is sitting on the throne
This is my worst nightmare!Lester Kiewit, presenter - CapeTalk
A python bit a man in the genitals while he was doing his business on the toilet.
The Austrian man describes “feeling a pinch in the genital area” just as he sat down on the toilet, noticing the 1.6-metre snake looking up at him from inside the bowl.
The snake escaped from his neighbour’s home, which he shares with 11 snakes.
A snake expert cleaned the snake and return it to its owner.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:38).
This 65-year-old man sat on his toilet, felt a pinch on his genitals, he looked down and saw a five-foot albino python staring back at him.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
He was treated for minor injuries… The snake is fine, they cleaned it up…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
It’s unclear whether there’ll be charges laid.Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
