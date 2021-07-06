Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:20
CTICC mass Vaccination Centre of Hope opens tommorrow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 15:40
Ivermectin: evidence suggests no benefit against Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nathan Geffen - Editor at Ground Up
Today at 15:50
Study finds alcohol ban has more impact than curfews
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Tom Moultrie
Today at 16:05
Zuma and the ANC NEC meeting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carien du Plessis - Journalist at ....
Today at 16:20
UK's opening up plans
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
Today at 17:05
Zuma's Pietermaritzburg High Court application
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:20
Education activists and school governing bodies continue fight for school meals for learners
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Faranaaz Veriava
Today at 17:45
Study suggests pets can catch Covid from their owners
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Els Broens
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

Nkandla 'shenanigans' are just theatre for TV - Former ANC MP Pallo Jordan

6 July 2021 11:39 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Jacob Zuma
Pallo Jordan

Lester Kiewit talks to former ANC NEC member and MP Pallo Jordan about Jacob Zuma,, the ConCourt and the gatherings at Nkandla.
  • The Constitutional Court is the highest court in the land and Jacob Zuma must abide by its ruling, says Pallo Jordan
  • The protests staged outside Nkandla over the weekend is just theatre for the television, says Jordan

Jordan says he certainly has views on Jacob Zuma not submitting to the authority of the Constitutional Court.

That is a plain and simple issue. That is a law and order issue. The Constitutional Court is the highest court in the land and you can't very well want to defy it and think you can get away with it. You can't do that.

Pallo Jordan, Former ANC NEC member and MP

It is illegal says Jordan.

If you are in contempt of court and in contempt of the Constitutional Court you are in real big trouble.

Pallo Jordan, Former ANC NEC member and MP

This is a legal matter and Zuma will have to answer to that in court, says Jordan.

As for the shenanigans of Carl Niehaus and others - what they call themselves, MKMVA but some of them are 20 years old so I don't know how they managed that but anyway there you go - that is drama and theatre for the television screens and audiences.

Pallo Jordan, Former ANC NEC member and MP

But none of that can change the mind of the Constitutional Court he says.

They are going to court today and there will be some ruling from that court today and whichever way it goes you are obliged to submit to it.

Pallo Jordan, Former ANC NEC member and MP

Is this just theatre or do they pose any credible threat to national security asks Lester?

Unless they are going to stage an uprising which I doubt, it is theatre.

Pallo Jordan, Former ANC NEC member and MP



