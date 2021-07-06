Nkandla 'shenanigans' are just theatre for TV - Former ANC MP Pallo Jordan





The Constitutional Court is the highest court in the land and Jacob Zuma must abide by its ruling, says Pallo Jordan

The protests staged outside Nkandla over the weekend is just theatre for the television, says Jordan

Jordan says he certainly has views on Jacob Zuma not submitting to the authority of the Constitutional Court.

That is a plain and simple issue. That is a law and order issue. The Constitutional Court is the highest court in the land and you can't very well want to defy it and think you can get away with it. You can't do that. Pallo Jordan, Former ANC NEC member and MP

It is illegal says Jordan.

If you are in contempt of court and in contempt of the Constitutional Court you are in real big trouble. Pallo Jordan, Former ANC NEC member and MP

This is a legal matter and Zuma will have to answer to that in court, says Jordan.

As for the shenanigans of Carl Niehaus and others - what they call themselves, MKMVA but some of them are 20 years old so I don't know how they managed that but anyway there you go - that is drama and theatre for the television screens and audiences. Pallo Jordan, Former ANC NEC member and MP

But none of that can change the mind of the Constitutional Court he says.

They are going to court today and there will be some ruling from that court today and whichever way it goes you are obliged to submit to it. Pallo Jordan, Former ANC NEC member and MP

Is this just theatre or do they pose any credible threat to national security asks Lester?

Unless they are going to stage an uprising which I doubt, it is theatre. Pallo Jordan, Former ANC NEC member and MP