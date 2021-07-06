South Africa’s first Black female beer brewer calls it quits, lets her staff go
-
Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela is South Africa’s first Black female craft beer brewer
-
After months of trying to hold on, this latest alcohol sales ban pushed her once-thriving business over the edge
-
She is calling it quits
Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela founded Brewsters Craft in 2016, becoming South Africa’s first Black female beer brewer.
Over the past year, she had to watch her once-booming business dwindle in the face of numerous bans on the sale of alcohol.
After months of suffering, she has called it quits.
Nxusani-Mawela now tries to earn a living through presenting training programmes.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Nxusani-Mawela (scroll up to listen).
I’m taking some time out… The alcohol bans… have been emotionally draining… It’s time to remove myself from the situation… This is not the end.Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder - Brewsters Craft
I’m a microbiologist…Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder - Brewsters Craft
I have not been able to service my loans… With the alcohol bans, I wasn’t able to pay salaries and rentals… Before Covid I had eight employees – we planned to double that… I had to let all of them go… I’m trying to help them find jobs…Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder - Brewsters Craft
The ban was 14 days, but looking at the Covid case numbers… The brewing process is not a switch-on, switch-off… We understand we’re in the middle of a pandemic.Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder - Brewsters Craft
