[WATCH] Cute kids' SA-style lockdown home graduation ceremony for family grad
- Scroll down to watch the touching video as this group of children take their graduated family member through the process of a graduation ceremony
- Lockdown regulations have meant many people do not get to celebrate important rites of passage and these youngsters came up with a creative alternative
Twitter loved this heartwarming moment shown in a video posted by Master-V who wrote 'University of Venda student. This one takes the award.'
Many weighed in to congratulate the graduate and commend the children on putting together such a sweet ceremony during these lockdown times where students are unable to go to their special graduation ceremony.
Tweeters loved the positive message for children to aspire to greatness.
WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW:
UNIVERSITY OF VENDA STUDENT. THIS ONE TAKES THE AWARD💥💥💥💥💥💥💥 pic.twitter.com/8yyXAiIFYW— Master-V🇿🇦 (@Master_vRama) July 3, 2021
