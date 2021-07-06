[WATCH LIVE] PMB High Court hears Zuma's bid for stay of prison sentence
The Pietermaritzburg High Court is hearing former President Jacob Zuma's request for a stay of his prison sentence pending the outcome of his application in the Constitutional Court.
He was found guilty of being in contempt of a Constitutional Court ruling that he must appear and participate at the state capture commission.
WATCH THE COURT PROCEEDINGS BELOW:
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
