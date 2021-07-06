'ANC doesn’t want to use force, or do anything to unsettle Zuma'
-
The lawlessness and threats of war at Nkandla is not a popular uprising, according to ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte
-
The ANC appears to still want to avoid unsettling Jacob Zuma, says political analyst Sanusha Naidu
Threats of civil war, the disregard of Covid-19 regulations, and lawlessness in Nkandla are engineered from within the ANC, the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) said on Tuesday.
What happened in Nkandla is not a popular uprising, said deputy secretary-general, Jessie Duarte, following a special NEC meeting on Monday.
“The meeting stressed that it must always be clear that the interests of an individual cannot take precedence over or jeopardise the interests of our democracy or that of our nation,” said Duarte.
The Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) remains disbanded.
Mandy Wiener interviewed political analyst Sanusha Naidu (scroll up to listen).
Wiener also spoke to Eyewitness News politics reporter Tshidi Madia.
The ANC did warn the police that they can’t be seen to look toothless…Tshidi Madia, senior politics journalist - Eyewitness News
You get the sense that the ANC still wants to engage Mr Zuma. They don’t want to use force, or any action that will unsettle him…Sanusha Naidu, political analyst
All of this is about accommodating Mr Zuma. Whether or not he accommodates and respects the party is another discussion…Sanusha Naidu, political analyst
We are in unchartered territory…Sanusha Naidu, political analyst
Source : Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
