Today at 15:20
CTICC mass Vaccination Centre of Hope opens tommorrow
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Keith Cloete - Head of Health at Western Cape Department Of Health
Today at 15:40
Ivermectin: evidence suggests no benefit against Covid-19
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Nathan Geffen - Editor at Ground Up
Today at 15:50
Study finds alcohol ban has more impact than curfews
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Tom Moultrie
Today at 16:05
Zuma and the ANC NEC meeting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carien du Plessis - Journalist at ....
Today at 16:20
UK's opening up plans
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Gavin Grey, UK correspondent
Today at 17:05
Zuma's Pietermaritzburg High Court application
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Today at 17:20
Education activists and school governing bodies continue fight for school meals for learners
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Faranaaz Veriava
Today at 17:45
Study suggests pets can catch Covid from their owners
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Els Broens
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Local

South African school principal named 'Best in the World'

6 July 2021 1:57 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Education
Morning Live
foundation phase
Lester Kiewit
Dr Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa
Global Principals’ Award
Rathaga Primary School

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa, Principal at Rathaga Primary School in Limpopo.

  • Dr Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa of the Rathaga Primary School in Limpopo won the 2021 Global Principal’s Award

  • Sebopetsa, who knows every learner by name, says being principal is a calling “from above”

© stockbroker/123rf.com

Dr Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa is the world’s best principal.

Sebopetsa won the Global Principals’ Award for the work he has done at the Rathaga Primary School in Limpopo.

Lester Kiewit interviewed Sebopetsa (scroll up to listen).

After observing my contribution to education, they recommended I represent the country in the international competition… in India…

Dr Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa, Principal - Rathaga Primary School

One enters the profession not through monetary gain, but through a call from high above… As a principle, I need to be committed… I know the learners by name… and know the teachers and their homes. I am part of their families…

Dr Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa, Principal - Rathaga Primary School

Where I come from is very disadvantaged… There is nothing, there is no office for the principal… My progress does not rely on infrastructure…

Dr Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa, Principal - Rathaga Primary School

We emphasise the Grade 12 results. But it’s a product of what happened throughout the life of the learner… The foundation phase… is the most important…

Dr Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa, Principal - Rathaga Primary School



