South African school principal named 'Best in the World'
Dr Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa of the Rathaga Primary School in Limpopo won the 2021 Global Principal’s Award
Sebopetsa, who knows every learner by name, says being principal is a calling “from above”
Dr Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa is the world’s best principal.
Sebopetsa won the Global Principals’ Award for the work he has done at the Rathaga Primary School in Limpopo.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Sebopetsa (scroll up to listen).
After observing my contribution to education, they recommended I represent the country in the international competition… in India…Dr Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa, Principal - Rathaga Primary School
One enters the profession not through monetary gain, but through a call from high above… As a principle, I need to be committed… I know the learners by name… and know the teachers and their homes. I am part of their families…Dr Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa, Principal - Rathaga Primary School
Where I come from is very disadvantaged… There is nothing, there is no office for the principal… My progress does not rely on infrastructure…Dr Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa, Principal - Rathaga Primary School
We emphasise the Grade 12 results. But it’s a product of what happened throughout the life of the learner… The foundation phase… is the most important…Dr Ngwako Stephen Sebopetsa, Principal - Rathaga Primary School
