Government sued for breaching court order to feed its school children
The government is bound by a court order to ensure it feeds qualifying school children, whether they are at school or not
It is in breach of that order, says Section 27
About 1.5 million pupils are not being fed
Equal Education (EE) is suing the government to provide meals to qualifying students.
It presented an urgent application against Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday.
A previous court order directed the government to ensure that pupils get a daily meal, whether they are attending school or not.
EE says the government is in breach of that order.
“The DBE and MECs failed to make plans, which are realistic and aligned to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the fact that learners are not at school every day and are rotating,” said Tshego Phala of the Equal Education Law Centre.
Equal Education is a non-profit that advocates for quality and equality in the South African education system.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Dr Faranaaz Veriava, Head of Education Rights at Section 27 (scroll up to listen).
They are in breach of last year’s court order… The government more or less complied… up until March… Rotating learners are not being fed… We stopped receiving reports…Dr Faranaaz Veriava, Head of Education Rights - Section 27
They are compelled to feed 9.5 million learners every school day… 1.5 million learners are not being fed…Dr Faranaaz Veriava, Head of Education Rights - Section 27
Hunger is much higher than it was before the pandemic. 72% of households with children are food insecure…Dr Faranaaz Veriava, Head of Education Rights - Section 27
The solution for child hunger should be the national school nutrition programme… Food parcels can assist… It’s not rocket science if you’re committed to feeding hungry children…Dr Faranaaz Veriava, Head of Education Rights - Section 27
