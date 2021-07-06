Government sued for breaching court order to feed its school children





The government is bound by a court order to ensure it feeds qualifying school children, whether they are at school or not

It is in breach of that order, says Section 27

About 1.5 million pupils are not being fed

Equal Education (EE) is suing the government to provide meals to qualifying students.

It presented an urgent application against Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday.

A previous court order directed the government to ensure that pupils get a daily meal, whether they are attending school or not.

EE says the government is in breach of that order.

“The DBE and MECs failed to make plans, which are realistic and aligned to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the fact that learners are not at school every day and are rotating,” said Tshego Phala of the Equal Education Law Centre.

Equal Education is a non-profit that advocates for quality and equality in the South African education system.

Dr Faranaaz Veriava, Head of Education Rights at Section 27

They are in breach of last year’s court order… The government more or less complied… up until March… Rotating learners are not being fed… We stopped receiving reports… Dr Faranaaz Veriava, Head of Education Rights - Section 27

They are compelled to feed 9.5 million learners every school day… 1.5 million learners are not being fed… Dr Faranaaz Veriava, Head of Education Rights - Section 27

Hunger is much higher than it was before the pandemic. 72% of households with children are food insecure… Dr Faranaaz Veriava, Head of Education Rights - Section 27