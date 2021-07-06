Ivermectin doesn’t work to treat Covid-19 – clinical trial





A new trial, the largest one to date, shows that Ivermectin has little promise in the treatment of Covid-19, and may even be harmful

The hype around the drug is difficult to understand, says GroundUp editor Nathan Geffen

© milkos/123rf.com

There is no significant benefit in using Ivermectin in the treatment of Covid-19, suggest the results of the largest trial of the drug to date.

It may even cause harm, trial results suggest.

Ivermectin - used to treat many types of parasite infestations - has been controversially touted as a wonder drug in the treatment of Covid-19.

John Maytham interviewed GroundUp editor Nathan Geffen.

None of the trials are big enough to reach a definitive conclusion. But we have enough evidence… whatever benefit, it will be modest… No statistically significant benefit. It’s not definitely useless, but it’s not promising… Nathan Geffen, Editor - GroundUp

The hype around this drug is hard to fathom. The conspiracy theories around it don’t make sense… Nathan Geffen, Editor - GroundUp

The latest study found some harm… it found people needed to go on to ventilators much sooner… but it’s a small number of people… Nathan Geffen, Editor - GroundUp

One of the most bizarre things about this trial… They had to reject 15 000 people… because 12 000 of them have already taken Ivermectin… There’s widespread use of an untested drug… I don’t understand the psychology behind it… Nathan Geffen, Editor - GroundUp