Alcohol ban has more impact than curfew - study

6 July 2021 4:46 PM
by Kabous le Roux
University of Cape Town
Alcohol ban
John Maytham
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
curfew
Tom Moultrie
Centre for Actuarial Research

John Maytham interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, lead author of the study and director of UCT's Centre for Actuarial Research.

Every doctor I speak to… All of them are delighted when alcohol is banned…

John Maytham, presenter - CapeTalk
© diego_cervo/123rf.com

The ban on the sale of alcohol is more effective at reducing trauma deaths and injuries than the curfew, a new study has found.

The weekly number of deaths from car accidents, suicides, and murders was about 50% lower than expected during the Level 5 hard lockdown last year, according to the study published in the South African Medical Journal.

The number was 26% lower than expected when the sale of alcohol was banned at the same time as curfews of between four and seven hours.

John Maytham interviewed Professor Tom Moultrie, lead author of the study and director of UCT's Centre for Actuarial Research (scroll up to listen).

It’s the alcohol, not the curfew, that makes a difference… The partial restrictions… were largely ineffective… We think this is fairly conclusive evidence…

Professor Tom Moultrie, Director - Centre for Actuarial Research (UCT)

A long-term ban of alcohol is not feasible… We have to have a national conversation about our unhealthy relationship with alcohol… We have a collective drinking problem.

Professor Tom Moultrie, Director - Centre for Actuarial Research (UCT)

People do quite possibly stockpile alcohol…

Professor Tom Moultrie, Director - Centre for Actuarial Research (UCT)



