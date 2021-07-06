Alcohol ban has more impact than curfew - study
Every doctor I speak to… All of them are delighted when alcohol is banned…John Maytham, presenter - CapeTalk
The ban on the sale of alcohol is more effective at reducing trauma deaths and injuries than the curfew, a new study has found.
The weekly number of deaths from car accidents, suicides, and murders was about 50% lower than expected during the Level 5 hard lockdown last year, according to the study published in the South African Medical Journal.
The number was 26% lower than expected when the sale of alcohol was banned at the same time as curfews of between four and seven hours.
John Maytham interviewed Professor Tom Moultrie, lead author of the study and director of UCT's Centre for Actuarial Research (scroll up to listen).
It’s the alcohol, not the curfew, that makes a difference… The partial restrictions… were largely ineffective… We think this is fairly conclusive evidence…Professor Tom Moultrie, Director - Centre for Actuarial Research (UCT)
A long-term ban of alcohol is not feasible… We have to have a national conversation about our unhealthy relationship with alcohol… We have a collective drinking problem.Professor Tom Moultrie, Director - Centre for Actuarial Research (UCT)
People do quite possibly stockpile alcohol…Professor Tom Moultrie, Director - Centre for Actuarial Research (UCT)
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_67345281_social-issues-abuse-and-violence-on-women-young-drunk-man-hitting-and-beating-girl-at-home-after-dri.html?term=alcohol%2Bviolence&vti=no9626j3cdpmj926a1-1-28
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Ivermectin doesn’t work to treat Covid-19 – clinical trial
John Maytham interviews GroundUp editor Nathan Geffen.Read More
South Africa’s first Black female beer brewer calls it quits, lets her staff go
Lester Kiewit interviews Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Brewsters Craft.Read More
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!'
Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.Read More
Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists
Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU).Read More
Lockdown level 4: Businesses and unions push for income support and tax relief
Many Wiener interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator.Read More
Health regulator to announce decision on Sinovac vaccine 'in next few days'
Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Editor-in-Chief at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.Read More
You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard
John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature.Read More
Journalists next up for Covid-19 vaccination
The government is delivering on a promise it made previously to prioritise journalists in rolling out vaccines.Read More
Poor, rural Limpopo leads rest of SA in vaccinating its people against Covid-19
Refilwe Moloto interviews Limpopo Health MEC Dr Phophi Ramathub.Read More