Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use

7 July 2021 7:13 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
MTN
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Advertising
TBWA Hunt Lascaris
branding
MTN South Africa
heroes and zeros
COVID-19
face mask
TBWA

Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign.

"Everybody is scared of their mother, I don't care who they are... Even Dali Mpofu would be scared of his mother!"

That's why the MTN campaign threatening to "tell your mom" if you don't wear your face mask are so effective, says Bruce Whitfield.

Screengrab from MTN 'Wear it for me' mask campaign on YouTube

The "Wear it for me" adverts encourage mask use during the Covid-19 pandemic by capitalising on the natural respect and even fear kids and adults alike carry for their mothers.

The campaign by TBWA\Hunt\Lascaris Johannesburg won it the Best Advocacy Campaign category at the International Purpose Awards.

Along with the Blame No More campaign, it also bagged Agency of the Year for TBWA South Africa.

The campaign is part of MTN’s drive to raise awareness about mask-wearing in its 21 African and Middle Eastern markets.

It also wins The Money Show's advertising "Hero" award this week from branding and advertising expert Andy Rice.

The concept in all markets is beautifully simple, he comments.

It simply says 'Don't forget to wear your mask because otherwise we'll tell your mum about the things you get up to'.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

And this is a much bigger threat than anything else!

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

What I really like about it... is the fact that it is the only campaign in the fight against the pandemic that seems to me to fulfil the need to demonstrate why you should do something and not just what you should do.

Andy Rice, Branding and advertising expert

Listen to Rice's insights on The Money Show's ad feature (MTN campaign at 8:28):




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
