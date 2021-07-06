BOS continues global expansion: 'The world's excited about us and our SA story'
South Africa's hugely successful iced tea company BOS is continuing its expansion into international markets like the US, Europe and Australia.
Now it's added China to the list.
RELATED: Cape Town based company gives the world a South African taste - BOS Ice Tea
RELATED: SA's Rooibos tea gets historic EU protection, joining the likes of Champagne
BOS Ice Tea uses 100% organic rooibos as the main ingredient and the company is proud of innovating with new products.
The company says its business is now around 50% SA-based and 50% international.
A lot of countries are looking to Africa, and South Africa specifically, for products says BOS Brands CEO William Battersby.
I guess our mission has always been to build a global brand inspired by roots in South Africa and rooibos, which is central to all of our products.William Battersby, CEO - BOS Brands
The road hasn't always been straight, but we seem to be unlocking some opportunities in the last year.William Battersby, CEO - BOS Brands
As a result of the Covid-19 pandemic BOS has adapted to running their overseas operations remotely from South Africa.
Through Covid we had to change, like everyone. We changed the way we operate a little bit overseas.William Battersby, CEO - BOS Brands
Our European business - where we've been operating for 5 or 6 years - was also knocked last year but we managed to maintain it and already seen good growth this year, managing it all from Cape Town.William Battersby, CEO - BOS Brands
The best way for us to scale overseas is to find a great distribution partner. We've managed to find some great partners in Europe, in France and the Netherlands, over the last couple of years.William Battersby, CEO - BOS Brands
Last year we managed to sign up a partner in Australia, which has been going very well, and last month we landed our first container in China... through a distribution partnership.William Battersby, CEO - BOS Brands
All local BOS products are manufactured in South Africa, along with the bulk of its exports.
Products for Europe are manufactured there with rooibos shipped over from South Africa.
In order to get the right price [in Europe] it's the only way to do that.William Battersby, CEO - BOS Brands
Listen to Battersby discuss the company's growth and its latest products (skip to 1:04):
Source : https://www.facebook.com/BOS/photos/a.347747358599728/542035882504207
