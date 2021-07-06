780 businesses filed for liquidation since Jan, but true number probably higher
Is government hearing the appeals to relax adjusted Level 4 restrictions to allow for the re-opening of devastated businesses like restaurants and movie theatres?
President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to update South Africans when the 2-week 'test' of these regulations ends on Sunday.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein, Director at Werksmans Attorneys.
He is also the Chairperson of the South African Restructuring and Insolvency Practitioners Association (Saripa).
With lockdown Level 4, I think we're going to see continued fallout unfortunately for the South African economy going forward into the second half of the year.Dr Eric Levenstein, Director - Werksmans Attorneys
In May, Stats SA showed that the number of liquidations had increased by around 77% in the first five months of this year.Dr Eric Levenstein, Director - Werksmans Attorneys
We've had 782 filings for liquidation since January!Dr Eric Levenstein, Director - Werksmans Attorneys
It's worse than the liquidation statistics suggest... particularly in the mom-and-pop shops, the guys who just capitulated because they cannot do this anymore... This last lockdown is just so hard and so brutal...Bruce Whitfield, The Money Show host
Levenstein adds that business rescue also offers opportunities for buy-outs, citing the examples of SAA and other airlines.
Then again, Comair's been put on hold again, so it's a bit of a rollercoaster.Dr Eric Levenstein, Director - Werksmans Attorneys
There are opportunities if you understand how business rescue works, appoint the right business rescue practitioner... There are opportunities for consolidation in various markets whether it's retail, airlines, manufacturing...Dr Eric Levenstein, Director - Werksmans Attorneys
Listen to the details of the discussion on liquidation and business rescue below:
