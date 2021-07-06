Streaming issues? Report here
Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers

6 July 2021 7:03 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SARS
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Tax
South African Revenue Service
South African Institute of Chartered Accountants
IRS
Saica
Edward Kieswetter
financial crime
Internal Revenue Service
tax crime

Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

The South African Revenue Service (Sars) is teaming up with the Investigation Division of America's Internal Revenue Service (IRS-CI and IRS).

This will help them fight tax and economic crimes affecting both countries.

Sars and the IRS say some of the crimes under investigation include international public corruption, cyber fraud, and money laundering.

© bogdanvj/123rf.com

Bruce Whitfield gets more detail from Sars Commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

The Sars chief says the agreement with the US is the latest in one of many co-operative steps in what he calls the highly complex world of tax crime, like the existing tax treaty agreement which allows them to share information.

This is just a step to operationalise some of the broader frameworks of agreement.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

A tax risk anywhere is a tax risk everywhere. And, increasingly, tax is an international risk to multiple countries.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

The latest agreement includes throwing Sars and the IRS's resources together in instances of mutual interest.

It's also about sharing capacity.

In fact earlier this month the IRS delivered a training webinar to about 40 of our enforcement officers... sharing their best practices... This is hugely important because it accelerates our learning.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

Sars is also bolstering its capacity at home by teaming up with the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (Saica).

The agreement will help Sars build capacity and also allow young accountants to gain experience at the revenue service.

Something almost like a cadet or national service where recently qualified candidates should really spend some time in the revenue authority to be attuned to the higher purpose of civil responsibility.

Edward Kieswetter, Commissioner - Sars

For more detail, listen to the conversation below:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
