Placement battle for 275 medical interns heads to court





275 medical students have yet to be allocated community service placement in order to complete their training

Attorneys are preparing papers to approach the Pretoria High Court to resolve the matter

© sudok1/123rf.com

A legal showdown is looming between Health authorities and hundreds of medical interns who have not been given community service placements.

The action is being taken by Mabuza Attorneys. The original number of unplaced interns was 465 medical interns but now 275 are still in limbo.

Attorney Matthew Yeko explains that his firm was approached by the students needing assistance.

We waited for the outcome of the meeting the department had about placement or not, but nothing was forthcoming. Matthew Yeko, Attorney - Mabuza Attorneys

As things stand some students have been placed but not all of them. Matthew Yeko, Attorney - Mabuza Attorneys

He says these are students on bursaries and student loans who have been left in limbo.

Will they be seeking punitive costs asks Refilwe?

We must approach the court to seek and get an order for the department to reimburse students. Matthew Yeko, Attorney - Mabuza Attorneys

The legal firm is in the process of finalising court papers and Yeko says by Thursday they will issue the papers and approach the Pretoria High Court.

He notes that the Department of Health has not responded to a letter inquiring why the medical interns have not been placed.