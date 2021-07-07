Beware! Thieves are stealing catalytic converters from cars in Cape Town

Streaming issues? Report here
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 15:50
Implications of US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Paul Cornish
Today at 16:05
New Lambda Covid variant has caught the attention of health authorities
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Richards Lessells,Infectious disease specialist at the KZN Research Innovation and sequencing platform at the University of Kwazulu Natal
Today at 16:20
Research shows insurers cashed in on Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 16:55
WCED on school feeding scheme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 17:05
COURT ACTION ON ZUMA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 17:20
Covid threat to rugby world
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:45
New stage for SKA + Meerkat discovers gas-rich galaxy group
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Jonas - Project Scientist & Engineer at Ska
Latest Local
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect The ANC has suspended Carl Niehaus with immediate effect. 7 July 2021 1:46 PM
What options are still available to Jacob Zuma? Many Wiener interviews News24 specialist legal reporter Karyn Maughan. 7 July 2021 12:34 PM
R1B written off, Chris Hani District Municipality in 'complete collapse' - DA Lester Kiewit talks to the district's municipal manager Gcobani Mashiyi and DA Shadow MEC at Cogta E Cape Vicky Knoetze. 7 July 2021 11:40 AM
'Politics can’t trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight' Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association. 7 July 2021 10:23 AM
Health Dept's 'special vaccine' circular quickly withdrawn 'in bizarre fashion' Refilwe Moloto talks to Health Justice Initiative's Fatima Hassan about the bizarre incident that got public backlash on Tuesday. 7 July 2021 9:18 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
SA is employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers – they earn R800 000/year Refilwe Moloto interviews Darren Bergman, Spokesperson on International Relations at the Democratic Alliance. 7 July 2021 9:06 AM
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
[WATCH] Cute kids' SA-style lockdown home graduation ceremony for family grad Lester Kiewit chats to Barbara Friedman about stories going viral on social media. 6 July 2021 12:06 PM
Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 7 July 2021 12:55 PM
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
Covid-19 Lambda variant not detected in SA, classified as 'variant of interest' Mandy Wiener talks to WHO Medical Epidemiologist Dr Patrick Ramadan about the variant also known as C-37 first seen in Peru. 7 July 2021 1:32 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
'Politics can’t trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight' Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association. 7 July 2021 10:23 AM
SA is employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers – they earn R800 000/year Refilwe Moloto interviews Darren Bergman, Spokesperson on International Relations at the Democratic Alliance. 7 July 2021 9:06 AM
Beware! Thieves are stealing catalytic converters from cars in Cape Town

7 July 2021 8:34 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
catalytic converters

Refilwe Moloto talks to the owner of Noise Boys Melia Tappan about why these converters have value.
  • Catalytic converters (CATS) are like the software for your car engine and removing it can cause major damage to vehicles, says expert
  • CATS have become the target of thieves due to their high metal value of platinum, rhodium, and palladium
  • The converters can cost between R4,000 and R20,000 each depending on car models and some vehicles use more than one

We've heard of car radios being stolen, of remote jamming of car door locks, wheels being stolen, but have you heard of exhausts and catalytic converters (CATS) being stolen?

Refilwe says there are reports of vehicle owners who have parked their cars at popular shopping centres, only to return and find their exhausts being very loud, and on inspecting under the vehicle, finding that thieves have cleanly severed through a section of their exhaust system, targeting the catalytic converter.

Catalytic converters (CATS) have a value because the inner structure is coated with a range of different metals, of which platinum, palladium, and rhodium are the most valuable.

What do CATS do? They act as catalysts in neutralising and removing the harmful components of exhaust gases.

They sit under a vehicle in a box connected to the exhaust pipe and are not hard to steal. Thieves get under the car and use high-powered cutting tools or simple bolt cutters to detach the box from the pipes around it.

When did Tappan notice an increase in the prevalence of converters being stolen asks Refilwe?

We have been looking at it since January February month that it is more prominent in the Western Cape area.

Melia Tappan, Owner - Noise Boys

Most of my clients come in because they have noticed especially on Facebook Marketplace that catalytic converters are for sale

Melia Tappan, Owner - Noise Boys

She says it is possible thieves think this will bring in easy and quick money but adds that this is not always the case

But I have had about five to ten clients come in where their motors have been damaged due to theft of catalytic converters

Melia Tappan, Owner - Noise Boys

How are these stolen converters sold on asks Refilwe?

There is definitely a darker market out there. But there are a lot of people on Facebook Marketplace that will advertise that they sell catalytic converters. Whom they sell to is a completely different story.

Melia Tappan, Owner - Noise Boys

If you don't know the people that you sell to, they can just take your catalytic converter for a price that you are not aware of.

Melia Tappan, Owner - Noise Boys

Especially with the platinum prices, and rhodium prices going up, people are not aware of the actual value of a catalytic converter.

Melia Tappan, Owner - Noise Boys

Driving without a catalytic converter can cause much damage to a vehicle she says.

It's bad. The catalytic converter does the diagnostics, the software to your engine...if it gets taken out of your vehicle it can cause a lot of damage like oil leaks and more. To have it replaced is not easy. You have to have the car towed in.

Melia Tappan, Owner - Noise Boys

They sell for between R4,000 and R20,000 per unit.

Some model cars have more than one catalytic converter so that amount can triple, she notes.

Does the entire exhaust system need to be replaced?

Tappan says not neccesaruly. They use catfoolers to replace a small area where the catalytic converter was removed.

But the moment they start sawing off pipes it weakens the whole system and eventually needs to replace the whole exhaust system.

Melia Tappan, Owner - Noise Boys

Is this covered by your insurance?

Tappan says it is a pretty new phenomenon and technically catalytic converters are not required by law but insurance is likely to cover theft.

She suggests placing asking the alarm company to place a sensor near the catalytic converter, or she says they can mark the converter so that it can be traced if stolen.




