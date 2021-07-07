SA is employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers – they earn R800 000/year
-
South Africa is employing Cuban educators and paying them R800 000 per year
-
We are also employing Cuban doctors and engineers at huge cost to taxpayers
-
South Africa’s unemployment rate was 32.6% in the first quarter of 2021
The Department of Education is employing Cuban educators to train our teachers on improving performance in subjects such as maths and science.
The teachers, who have been in South Africa since 2017, earn about R800 000 per year.
They have cost taxpayers R13.9 million in the last year.
The revelation came in reply to a question posed by the Democratic Alliance to Education Minister Angie Motshekga.
Taxpayers are also paying R64 million to employ Cuban engineers working on our water supply system, raising questions about South Africa’s relationship with Cuba, and why it comes at such a high price.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed DA MP Darren Bergman, shadow minister for international relations (scroll up to listen).
We’ve got an unhealthy fascination with them [Cuba] … Those 194 doctors… We’re paying for them, but we’ve got doctors. There’s a language barrier…Darren Bergman, Shadow Minister of International Relations - DA
In a treaty, usually, both countries benefit… We could be using our own professionals… who aren’t working…Darren Bergman, Shadow Minister of International Relations - DA
I’m not sure that Cuba can teach us more than we can teach them… You can get it cheaper, quicker, and far easier in South Africa!Darren Bergman, Shadow Minister of International Relations - DA
