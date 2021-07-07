Health Dept's 'special vaccine' circular quickly withdrawn 'in bizarre fashion'
Hassan wrote an insightful article on The Daily Maverick The great vaccine heist: The procurement contracts veil of secrecy violates transparency and public interest
She says the circular posted by the Health Department did not set out the rationale or clear intentions for the decision to allow special vaccinations for politicians, ministers, and their staff as well as embassy staff and those travelling abroad - even if they do not fit into the allowed age brackets currently being vaccinated.
After media backlash, the circular was quickly withdrawn.
It was withdrawn in quite a bizarre fashion.Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative
Why was there no ministerial or MAC approval for the circular in the first place, asks Hassan?
This was not Authorised by IMC on Vaccine which is the final decider on target population. I have consistently maintained that I will vaccinate when my age group population is opened, this the stance by many of my colleagues. The circular has been withdrawn 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/mnlUcjqxNc— Mmamoloko Nkhensani Kubayi (@mmkubayi) July 6, 2021
Tsotsi government retracted because they were shamed into it yes🤣 MARA they are STILL demonstrating a lack of agility. They must withdraw vaccinations for themselves & STILL allow for urgent business travel. Tsamaya! People are in NYC, Paris, le yona Rwanda...getting jabs..Go https://t.co/1xTX2gt9qZ— Redi Tlhabi (@RediTlhabi) July 6, 2021
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_22506821_macro-photography-of-a-syringe-ready-to-put-a-vaccine.html?vti=lmpscum4i0mt1dr17x-1-11
More from Local
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope
Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery.Read More
ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect
The ANC has suspended Carl Niehaus with immediate effect.Read More
What options are still available to Jacob Zuma?
Many Wiener interviews News24 specialist legal reporter Karyn Maughan.Read More
R1B written off, Chris Hani District Municipality in 'complete collapse' - DA
Lester Kiewit talks to the district's municipal manager Gcobani Mashiyi and DA Shadow MEC at Cogta E Cape Vicky Knoetze.Read More
Should homeless people get priority access to Covid-19 vaccines?
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Saadiq Kariem of the Western Cape Health Department.Read More
'Politics can’t trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight'
Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association.Read More
Beware! Thieves are stealing catalytic converters from cars in Cape Town
Refilwe Moloto talks to the owner of Noise Boys Melia Tappan about why these converters have value.Read More
Placement battle for 275 medical interns heads to court
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mathew Yeko of Mabuza Attorneys about the legal case against the Department of Health.Read More
780 businesses filed for liquidation since Jan, but true number probably higher
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys about the state of business rescue and liquidation in SA.Read More
More from Politics
ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect
The ANC has suspended Carl Niehaus with immediate effect.Read More
What options are still available to Jacob Zuma?
Many Wiener interviews News24 specialist legal reporter Karyn Maughan.Read More
R1B written off, Chris Hani District Municipality in 'complete collapse' - DA
Lester Kiewit talks to the district's municipal manager Gcobani Mashiyi and DA Shadow MEC at Cogta E Cape Vicky Knoetze.Read More
'Politics can’t trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight'
Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association.Read More
SA is employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers – they earn R800 000/year
Refilwe Moloto interviews Darren Bergman, Spokesperson on International Relations at the Democratic Alliance.Read More
Placement battle for 275 medical interns heads to court
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mathew Yeko of Mabuza Attorneys about the legal case against the Department of Health.Read More
'ANC doesn’t want to use force, or do anything to unsettle Zuma'
Mandy Wiener interviews political analyst Sanusha Naidu.Read More
[WATCH] PMB High Court hears Zuma's bid for stay of prison sentence
On Tuesday the Pietermaritzburg High Court is hearing the former president's request for a stay of his prison sentence.Read More
Nkandla 'shenanigans' are just theatre for TV - Former ANC MP Pallo Jordan
Lester Kiewit talks to former ANC NEC member and MP Pallo Jordan about Jacob Zuma,, the ConCourt and the gatherings at Nkandla.Read More