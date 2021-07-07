Health Dept's 'special vaccine' circular quickly withdrawn 'in bizarre fashion'





Hassan wrote an insightful article on The Daily Maverick The great vaccine heist: The procurement contracts veil of secrecy violates transparency and public interest

She says the circular posted by the Health Department did not set out the rationale or clear intentions for the decision to allow special vaccinations for politicians, ministers, and their staff as well as embassy staff and those travelling abroad - even if they do not fit into the allowed age brackets currently being vaccinated.

After media backlash, the circular was quickly withdrawn.

It was withdrawn in quite a bizarre fashion. Fatima Hassan, Head - Health Justice Initiative

Why was there no ministerial or MAC approval for the circular in the first place, asks Hassan?

This was not Authorised by IMC on Vaccine which is the final decider on target population. I have consistently maintained that I will vaccinate when my age group population is opened, this the stance by many of my colleagues. The circular has been withdrawn 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/mnlUcjqxNc — Mmamoloko Nkhensani Kubayi (@mmkubayi) July 6, 2021