'Politics can’t trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight'
-
The court order is clear – Jacob Zuma must be taken to prison before midnight, says legal analyst Wendel Bloem
-
Political considerations must be secondary to the rule of law
If the police do not arrest former president Jacob Zuma by midnight, Police Minister Bheki Cele and SA Police Service boss Khehla Sitole could themselves face charges of being in contempt of an order of the Constitutional Court.
On Tuesday, Cele and Sitole said they were waiting for legal clarity before moving to incarcerate Zuma.
Lester Kiewit interviewed legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at Johannesburg Attorneys Association (scroll up to listen).
The order says the Minister of Police and the National Commissioner must within three days [deliver Jacob Zuma to a correctional facility]. ‘Must’ means ‘must’. It doesn’t mean ‘may’… The directions by the ConCourt do not provide for a stay pertaining to the recission application…Wendel Bloem, legal analyst - Johannesburg Attorneys Association
The order stands as it is… We need to take it back to the law… The order is clear… The letter serves no purpose…Wendel Bloem, legal analyst - Johannesburg Attorneys Association
I believe the State Attorney must surely have interpreted the court order as everybody else… They are writing to the ConCourt to say, ‘You have given us clarity. Just give us more clarity that we need to go ahead with this so that if something were to happen at Nkandla, the blame lies at the feet of the ConCourt and not at the Minister or the National Police Commissioner…Wendel Bloem, legal analyst - Johannesburg Attorneys Association
Law enforcement in SA adopts its conduct dependent on who they are asked to police. Vulnerable, poor people are treated with excessive force. Political powerful people are treated with paralysis…Wendel Bloem, legal analyst - Johannesburg Attorneys Association
Any political consideration is secondary to the rule of law… Today, Bheki Cele and Khehla Sitole must effect the arrest.Wendel Bloem, legal analyst - Johannesburg Attorneys Association
If I was Cyril, I would stay out of it…Wendel Bloem, legal analyst - Johannesburg Attorneys Association
