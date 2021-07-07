R1B written off, Chris Hani District Municipality in 'complete collapse' - DA





Chris Hani District municipal manager Gcobani Mashiyi insists the R1 billion was used successfully on water and sanitation project despite having flouted the MFMA regulations

DA Eastern Cape Cogta shadow minister Vicky Knoetze says the 3 -5 year project has not been completed after 9 years and the district is in 'complete collapse'

The Chris Hani District municipal manager Gcobani Mashiyi says the municipality flagged from the previous financial year 2019/2020 an amount of R1.4 billion irregular expenditure.

The root cause for that dates back to 2002 where the municipality entered into service or contract agreements with certain service providers to assist the municipality in implementing infrastructure projects such as water and sanitation. Gcobani Mashiyi, Municpal Manager - Chris Hani District Municipality

The Municipal Financial Management Act (MFMA) states contract duration is three to five years, he notes, and therefore the time has elapsed.

The municipality finds itself in a situation where every time we pay those contracts the monies that were paid would go to the irregular expenditure. Gcobani Mashiyi, Municpal Manager - Chris Hani District Municipality

The state of infrastructure decay and poor service delivery in the Eastern Cape is apparent says Lester, so surely losing this enormous amount of money that could have been spent on improving the situation is a blight on the municipality, he asks?

The irregular expenditure that we have been carrying as the municipality is not monies that were embezzled. it is monies that were used to contract infrastructure projects. Gcobani Mashiyi, Municpal Manager - Chris Hani District Municipality

Mahsiya insists the money was used to build water and sewer reticulation schemes.

It is money that was used for service delivery - but the transactions were not in line with the Municipal Financial Management Act. Gcobani Mashiyi, Municpal Manager - Chris Hani District Municipality

The bottom line, whether it was embezzled or not, not enough proper financial accounting work was done. Lester Kiewit, Presenter - CapeTalk

Mashiyi agrees this case was that of irregular expenditure.

The procurement when it was done, was not done in line with the stipulated regulations. But all the monies were utilised in the projects so it was not fruitless and wasteful. Gcobani Mashiyi, Municpal Manager - Chris Hani District Municipality

Will charges be brought for those who did not follow the regulations asks Lester?

Mashiyi says a report will be drawn up and there will be an investigation to determine if there were fraudulent activities.

What we did as the municipality in dealing with this situation...is we conducted a detailed investigation (for the financial year 2019/2021) that led to a write-off of R1billion out of that R1.4 billion. Gcobani Mashiyi, Municpal Manager - Chris Hani District Municipality

DA Eastern Cape Cogta shadow minister Vicky Knoetze responds.

I have got no confirmation whatsoever that there is any investigation underway currently and no evidence that the municipality is taking any consequence management in this regard. Vicky Knoetze, DA Shadow MEC - Cogta Eastern Cape

The use of freelance management and accounting consultants is reportedly widespread in the Eastern Cape and may be a contributing factor to the problem, says Knoetze.

This is a problem that is extremely alarming, especially in the Eastern Cape. Vicky Knoetze, DA Shadow MEC - Cogta Eastern Cape

You will see specifically in this instance, we have seen a very large amount of money some R66 million on consultants, an additional R24 million on one consultant - keeping in mind that they have a fully staffed financial section in their municipality that is also very highly paid. Vicky Knoetze, DA Shadow MEC - Cogta Eastern Cape

Knoetze says it makes no sense therefore to be spending these exorbitant amounts of money on additional consultants while there are in-house people paid to do the same job.

In the Eastern Cape especially we are dealing with a massive problem of cadre deployment. The MFMA is very strict on the qualifications that a CFO of a municipality must have and that is in Section 83 and 107. Vicky Knoetze, DA Shadow MEC - Cogta Eastern Cape

Is there any sign that the R1 billion Mashiyi insists has been used on infrastructure and service delivery projects, asks Lester?

Knoetze says she visits the Chris Hani District Municipality regularly which includes Komani, formerly Queenstown.

If you go to those areas, you will see that there is a complete collapse, of not just infrastructure, but also service delivery. Vicky Knoetze, DA Shadow MEC - Cogta Eastern Cape

She says the water and sanitation infrastructure project Mashiyi insists was done has not been completed after nine years.