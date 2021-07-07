Should homeless people get priority access to Covid-19 vaccines?
-
The Western Cape Health Department plans to work with NGOs to identify homeless people who qualify for Covid-19 vaccination
-
Homeless people without identity documents cannot register on the EVDS system
The Western Cape Health Department wants to give homeless people priority access to Covid-19 vaccines.
Lester Kiewit interviewed the Department’s Dr Saadiq Kariem.
Kiewit supports the idea and asked Kariem if the government is trying to identify homeless people who are over the age of 50 (scroll up to listen).
We are going to work with organisations to identify homeless people. We need to get them documented at Home Affairs… so they can be registered…Dr Saadiq Kariem, Western Cape Department of Health
… Every life matter, but we are constrained by the EVDS system… There is no workaround, but we’re still trying…Dr Saadiq Kariem, Western Cape Department of Health
People in care homes who are under the age cut-off. It doesn’t make sense to vaccinate a portion of residents or staff, but not the others…Dr Saadiq Kariem, Western Cape Department of Health
