Latest Local
Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4. 7 July 2021 7:33 PM
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments 'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa. 7 July 2021 6:59 PM
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments 'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa. 7 July 2021 6:59 PM
View all Local
What options are still available to Jacob Zuma? Many Wiener interviews News24 specialist legal reporter Karyn Maughan. 7 July 2021 12:34 PM
What options are still available to Jacob Zuma? Many Wiener interviews News24 specialist legal reporter Karyn Maughan. 7 July 2021 12:34 PM
R1B written off, Chris Hani District Municipality in 'complete collapse' - DA Lester Kiewit talks to the district's municipal manager Gcobani Mashiyi and DA Shadow MEC at Cogta E Cape Vicky Knoetze. 7 July 2021 11:40 AM
View all Politics
Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course Bruce Whitfield interviews the Cape Wine Academy's Heidi Duminy about the free online course being offered during Level 4. 7 July 2021 7:33 PM
Is China calling a deer a horse? An old Chinese proverb may reveal what the future holds for the most successful economy this century. 7 July 2021 7:15 PM
Is China calling a deer a horse? An old Chinese proverb may reveal what the future holds for the most successful economy this century. 7 July 2021 7:15 PM
View all Business
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
View all Sport
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
Covid-19 Lambda variant not detected in SA, classified as 'variant of interest' Mandy Wiener talks to WHO Medical Epidemiologist Dr Patrick Ramadan about the variant also known as C-37 first seen in Peru. 7 July 2021 1:32 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
View all World
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
'Politics can’t trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight' Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association. 7 July 2021 10:23 AM
View all Opinion
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library

7 July 2021 3:52 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Syria
Daraya
Book Collectors of Daraya
Delphine Minoui

CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya.
  • Book Collectors of Daraya tells the story of a 'secret library' in the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya
  • Daraya was completely cut-off from the Syrian capital Damascus for four years from 2011 until 2015
  • 15 000 books were collected by Syrian revolutionaries who searched through the rubble of destroyed buildings.

In 2012 the suburb of Daraya in Damascus was brutally besieged by Syrian government forces.

Syria had been at war since March 2011, when pro-democracy demonstrations erupted in protest against the lack of freedom under president Bashar al Assad.

Four years of continuous war ensued, as residents faced the onslaught of a barbaric regime.

Bombs rained down on homes and chemical gas attacks were the order of the day.

People’s homes were destroyed, food and water supplies were cut off and disease rapidly began to spread through the community.

Yet, despite this horror, forty Syrian revolutionaries embarked on an extraordinary project, recovering all the books they could find in the bombed-out ruins of their home town.

French journalist Delphine Minoui, retells this incredibly powerful story in her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya.

The irony of this war is most of these guys who decided to save books, didn't like to read. To them, the books were symbolic of one main idea. Censorship. Dictatorship. When they would go to school, they'd open up the first page of each book and there would be either the picture of Bashar al Assad or his father Hafez al Assad.

Delphine Minoui - Author of Book Collectors of Daraya

At one point, when the war become so violent, when their peaceful revolution was being erased, they had one main goal, which was to save what was left from their own heritage. So one of the guys told their friends, I have this crazy idea. Let's go around the destroyed and abandoned houses and let's try to save the books that are left under the rubble. After a few weeks they managed to save fifteen thousand volumes, which they decided to save in one of the abandoned basements of the city in order to create a secret underground library.

Delphine Minoui - Author of Book Collectors of Daraya

Minoui kept in contact with the men through lengthy interviews conducted over Skype, over an erratic internet connection.

She says the men were determined to keep their city alive through literature.

One of them pointed out to me, we made this revolution to build up something, not to destroy something. What we want at the end of the day is to build up this library in order to remain human, not fall into this trap of despair or extremism.

Delphine Minoui - Author of Book Collectors of Daraya

What kept them alive for those four harsh years of their life was hope. They never gave up. They were always hopeful. They were always thinking there would be an end. And if they survived, they had this goal of being able to give those books back to their owners. To them, they were the last treasures of the city.

Delphine Minoui - Author of Book Collectors of Daraya

Books became their daily companions. In front of the violence and the bombs, books became their weapons of mass instruction. Those books were so precious to them, that they wanted to make sure that those books would survive, and be able to go back to their owners as a beautiful gesture, showing the peaceful meaning of their revolution.

Delphine Minoui - Author of Book Collectors of Daraya

Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.




