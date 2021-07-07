'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library





Book Collectors of Daraya tells the story of a 'secret library' in the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya

Daraya was completely cut-off from the Syrian capital Damascus for four years from 2011 until 2015

15 000 books were collected by Syrian revolutionaries who searched through the rubble of destroyed buildings.

In 2012 the suburb of Daraya in Damascus was brutally besieged by Syrian government forces.

Syria had been at war since March 2011, when pro-democracy demonstrations erupted in protest against the lack of freedom under president Bashar al Assad.

Four years of continuous war ensued, as residents faced the onslaught of a barbaric regime.

Bombs rained down on homes and chemical gas attacks were the order of the day.

People’s homes were destroyed, food and water supplies were cut off and disease rapidly began to spread through the community.

Yet, despite this horror, forty Syrian revolutionaries embarked on an extraordinary project, recovering all the books they could find in the bombed-out ruins of their home town.

French journalist Delphine Minoui, retells this incredibly powerful story in her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya.

The irony of this war is most of these guys who decided to save books, didn't like to read. To them, the books were symbolic of one main idea. Censorship. Dictatorship. When they would go to school, they'd open up the first page of each book and there would be either the picture of Bashar al Assad or his father Hafez al Assad. Delphine Minoui - Author of Book Collectors of Daraya

At one point, when the war become so violent, when their peaceful revolution was being erased, they had one main goal, which was to save what was left from their own heritage. So one of the guys told their friends, I have this crazy idea. Let's go around the destroyed and abandoned houses and let's try to save the books that are left under the rubble. After a few weeks they managed to save fifteen thousand volumes, which they decided to save in one of the abandoned basements of the city in order to create a secret underground library. Delphine Minoui - Author of Book Collectors of Daraya

Minoui kept in contact with the men through lengthy interviews conducted over Skype, over an erratic internet connection.

She says the men were determined to keep their city alive through literature.

One of them pointed out to me, we made this revolution to build up something, not to destroy something. What we want at the end of the day is to build up this library in order to remain human, not fall into this trap of despair or extremism. Delphine Minoui - Author of Book Collectors of Daraya

What kept them alive for those four harsh years of their life was hope. They never gave up. They were always hopeful. They were always thinking there would be an end. And if they survived, they had this goal of being able to give those books back to their owners. To them, they were the last treasures of the city. Delphine Minoui - Author of Book Collectors of Daraya

Books became their daily companions. In front of the violence and the bombs, books became their weapons of mass instruction. Those books were so precious to them, that they wanted to make sure that those books would survive, and be able to go back to their owners as a beautiful gesture, showing the peaceful meaning of their revolution. Delphine Minoui - Author of Book Collectors of Daraya

