'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library
- Book Collectors of Daraya tells the story of a 'secret library' in the besieged Damascus suburb of Daraya
- Daraya was completely cut-off from the Syrian capital Damascus for four years from 2011 until 2015
- 15 000 books were collected by Syrian revolutionaries who searched through the rubble of destroyed buildings.
In 2012 the suburb of Daraya in Damascus was brutally besieged by Syrian government forces.
Syria had been at war since March 2011, when pro-democracy demonstrations erupted in protest against the lack of freedom under president Bashar al Assad.
Four years of continuous war ensued, as residents faced the onslaught of a barbaric regime.
Bombs rained down on homes and chemical gas attacks were the order of the day.
People’s homes were destroyed, food and water supplies were cut off and disease rapidly began to spread through the community.
Yet, despite this horror, forty Syrian revolutionaries embarked on an extraordinary project, recovering all the books they could find in the bombed-out ruins of their home town.
French journalist Delphine Minoui, retells this incredibly powerful story in her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya.
The irony of this war is most of these guys who decided to save books, didn't like to read. To them, the books were symbolic of one main idea. Censorship. Dictatorship. When they would go to school, they'd open up the first page of each book and there would be either the picture of Bashar al Assad or his father Hafez al Assad.Delphine Minoui - Author of Book Collectors of Daraya
At one point, when the war become so violent, when their peaceful revolution was being erased, they had one main goal, which was to save what was left from their own heritage. So one of the guys told their friends, I have this crazy idea. Let's go around the destroyed and abandoned houses and let's try to save the books that are left under the rubble. After a few weeks they managed to save fifteen thousand volumes, which they decided to save in one of the abandoned basements of the city in order to create a secret underground library.Delphine Minoui - Author of Book Collectors of Daraya
Minoui kept in contact with the men through lengthy interviews conducted over Skype, over an erratic internet connection.
She says the men were determined to keep their city alive through literature.
One of them pointed out to me, we made this revolution to build up something, not to destroy something. What we want at the end of the day is to build up this library in order to remain human, not fall into this trap of despair or extremism.Delphine Minoui - Author of Book Collectors of Daraya
What kept them alive for those four harsh years of their life was hope. They never gave up. They were always hopeful. They were always thinking there would be an end. And if they survived, they had this goal of being able to give those books back to their owners. To them, they were the last treasures of the city.Delphine Minoui - Author of Book Collectors of Daraya
Books became their daily companions. In front of the violence and the bombs, books became their weapons of mass instruction. Those books were so precious to them, that they wanted to make sure that those books would survive, and be able to go back to their owners as a beautiful gesture, showing the peaceful meaning of their revolution.Delphine Minoui - Author of Book Collectors of Daraya
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_55420653_pile-of-books-on-wooden-table-education-and-reading-concept-toned-picture.html
More from Lifestyle
Wear it for your mom: TBWA SA wins top award for ads encouraging mask use
Bruce Whitfield interviews branding expert Andy Rice about the Purpose Awards accolades for MTN 'Wear it for me' campaign.Read More
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion
Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena.Read More
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope
Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery.Read More
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible
Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space.Read More
[WATCH] Cute kids' SA-style lockdown home graduation ceremony for family grad
Lester Kiewit chats to Barbara Friedman about stories going viral on social media.Read More
Jobs are being automated. Algorithms run your life. What are you doing about it?
Ray White interviews regular business book reviewer Ian Mann, MD at Gateways Business Consultants.Read More
'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!'
Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.Read More
Long Street eatery infuses CBD into its entire menu
Pippa Hudson chats to an Infusion on Long manager and a chef about non-psychoactive CBD that may lead to feelings of wellbeing.Read More
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding
Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town.Read More
More from Entertainment
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible
Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space.Read More
Are you financially prepared for the third wave?
Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority.Read More
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits
Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.Read More
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize
Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast.Read More
Indiana Jones' famous fedora goes under the hammer, could fetch up to $500 000
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Chuck Costas at Prop Store which is hosting an online auction of Hollywood memorabilia this week.Read More
Through the “great staggering” to a “better normal”
Dion Chang says lockdown has fast-tracked positive change in not just the retail sectorRead More
Consumers choose home improvement and loungewear over expensive luxuries
In COVID times, the retail sector has a number of new opportunities to capitalise onRead More
South African musician Zahara set to release her fifth studio album
CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King speaks to South African singer-songwriter Zahara about her fifth album, Nqaba Yam.Read More
Stoned, classically trained actors perform Much Ado About Nothing – R120/ticket
Lester Kiewit interviews actor Jake Maisel, a third-year drama student at UCT.Read More