Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber

Today at 15:50
Implications of US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Paul Cornish
Today at 16:05
New Lambda Covid variant has caught the attention of health authorities
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Richards Lessells,Infectious disease specialist at the KZN Research Innovation and sequencing platform at the University of Kwazulu Natal
Today at 16:20
Research shows insurers cashed in on Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 16:55
WCED on school feeding scheme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 17:05
COURT ACTION ON ZUMA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 17:20
Covid threat to rugby world
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:45
New stage for SKA + Meerkat discovers gas-rich galaxy group
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Jonas - Project Scientist & Engineer at Ska
No Items to show
Latest Local
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect The ANC has suspended Carl Niehaus with immediate effect. 7 July 2021 1:46 PM
What options are still available to Jacob Zuma? Many Wiener interviews News24 specialist legal reporter Karyn Maughan. 7 July 2021 12:34 PM
View all Local
R1B written off, Chris Hani District Municipality in 'complete collapse' - DA Lester Kiewit talks to the district's municipal manager Gcobani Mashiyi and DA Shadow MEC at Cogta E Cape Vicky Knoetze. 7 July 2021 11:40 AM
'Politics can’t trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight' Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association. 7 July 2021 10:23 AM
Health Dept's 'special vaccine' circular quickly withdrawn 'in bizarre fashion' Refilwe Moloto talks to Health Justice Initiative's Fatima Hassan about the bizarre incident that got public backlash on Tuesday. 7 July 2021 9:18 AM
View all Politics
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
SA is employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers – they earn R800 000/year Refilwe Moloto interviews Darren Bergman, Spokesperson on International Relations at the Democratic Alliance. 7 July 2021 9:06 AM
View all Business
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
[WATCH] Cute kids' SA-style lockdown home graduation ceremony for family grad Lester Kiewit chats to Barbara Friedman about stories going viral on social media. 6 July 2021 12:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 7 July 2021 12:55 PM
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
View all Sport
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
Covid-19 Lambda variant not detected in SA, classified as 'variant of interest' Mandy Wiener talks to WHO Medical Epidemiologist Dr Patrick Ramadan about the variant also known as C-37 first seen in Peru. 7 July 2021 1:32 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
'Politics can’t trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight' Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association. 7 July 2021 10:23 AM
SA is employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers – they earn R800 000/year Refilwe Moloto interviews Darren Bergman, Spokesperson on International Relations at the Democratic Alliance. 7 July 2021 9:06 AM
View all Opinion
7 July 2021 12:55 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Springboks
Mandy Wiener
Georgia
British and Irish Lions
Jacques Nienaber
COVID-19
midday report
Sbu Mjikeliso
Sport24

Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso.

  • Eleven new Covid-19 cases – in addition to that of Lood de Jager – has been found on Tuesday among the Springboks and their support staff

  • Georgia has four players with Covid-19

An elated Pieter-Steph du Toit (C) peers deep into Siya Kolisi's (R) eyes after scoring a try. Eben Etzebeth (L) completes the group hug. Picture: Aletta Harrison/EWN

Five Springboks and six staff members – including coach Jacques Nienaber – have Covid-19.

The players are Marvin Orie, Frans Steyn, Handré Pollard, Frans Malherbe and Lood de Jager.

The Springboks are scheduled to play Georgia on Friday, but the visitors have four players with Covid-19.

The British and Irish Lions are scheduled to play the Bulls on Saturday, but the match has been postponed following four positive Covid-19 tests among Bulls players.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso (scroll up to listen).

It’s crisis management time for SA Rugby… It’s going to be very, very tight…

Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy Editor - Sport24

They’re going to be badly undercooked…

Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy Editor - Sport24

Rassie did say… They have a squad big enough to put a team out, even if it's not the strongest Springbok team…

Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy Editor - Sport24

They’re being sent out to the wolves against a very accomplished Lions team.

Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy Editor - Sport24



More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained

Should homeless people get priority access to Covid-19 vaccines?

7 July 2021 11:06 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Saadiq Kariem of the Western Cape Health Department.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Alcohol ban has more impact than curfew - study

6 July 2021 4:46 PM

John Maytham interviews Professor Tom Moultrie, lead author of the study and director of UCT's Centre for Actuarial Research.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Ivermectin doesn’t work to treat Covid-19 – clinical trial

6 July 2021 4:22 PM

John Maytham interviews GroundUp editor Nathan Geffen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa’s first Black female beer brewer calls it quits, lets her staff go

6 July 2021 11:54 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Apiwe Nxusani-Mawela, founder of Brewsters Craft.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'We can’t take an extension of lockdown. We’re out of ideas!'

5 July 2021 7:34 PM

Ray White interviews Marc Waschsberger, Managing Director at The Capital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Current lockdown likely to be extended beyond 14 days - economists

5 July 2021 6:44 PM

Ray White interviews Hugo Pienaar, Chief Economist at the Bureau for Economic Research (SU).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown level 4: Businesses and unions push for income support and tax relief

2 July 2021 3:01 PM

Many Wiener interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health regulator to announce decision on Sinovac vaccine 'in next few days'

1 July 2021 2:08 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews Mia Malan, Editor-in-Chief at the Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

You trust in Gates. We trust in God. No vaccines here for us - billboard

30 June 2021 10:30 AM

John Maytham interviews Brett Herron, GOOD Party Member at the Western Cape Legislature.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Journalists next up for Covid-19 vaccination

29 June 2021 12:16 PM

The government is delivering on a promise it made previously to prioritise journalists in rolling out vaccines.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

