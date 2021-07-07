Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber
Eleven new Covid-19 cases – in addition to that of Lood de Jager – has been found on Tuesday among the Springboks and their support staff
Georgia has four players with Covid-19
Five Springboks and six staff members – including coach Jacques Nienaber – have Covid-19.
The players are Marvin Orie, Frans Steyn, Handré Pollard, Frans Malherbe and Lood de Jager.
The Springboks are scheduled to play Georgia on Friday, but the visitors have four players with Covid-19.
The British and Irish Lions are scheduled to play the Bulls on Saturday, but the match has been postponed following four positive Covid-19 tests among Bulls players.
Mandy Wiener interviewed Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso (scroll up to listen).
It’s crisis management time for SA Rugby… It’s going to be very, very tight…Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy Editor - Sport24
They’re going to be badly undercooked…Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy Editor - Sport24
Rassie did say… They have a squad big enough to put a team out, even if it's not the strongest Springbok team…Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy Editor - Sport24
They’re being sent out to the wolves against a very accomplished Lions team.Sbu Mjikeliso, Deputy Editor - Sport24
Source : Aletta Harrison/EWN
