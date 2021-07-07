The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope





This was one of the most hydrogen-rich galaxy groups ever discovered and it was done with South Africa's own MeerKAT telescope

It was the first-ever identified while presiding in a well-studied part of the sky

It wasn't just one big Aha moment but rather a process but it was extremely exciting getting this result, says MSc student at Pretoria University Shilpa Ranchod

Meerlicht optical telescope, Sutherland picks up astronomical events by Meerkat radio telescope. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWNPicture: Kevin Brandt/EWN

The South African Radio Astronomy Observatory (SARAO) announced on Tuesday that this large galaxy group is likely the most neutral hydrogen gas-rich group ever discovered.

The paper on the discovery was led by Shilpa Ranchod, an MSc student supervised by Professor Roger Deane at the University of Pretoria.

We discovered a neutral hydrogen gas-rich galaxy group with South Africa's Meerkat telescope and it is one of the most hydrogen-rich galaxy groups ever discovered and it is the first it has been identified while presiding in a well-studied part of the sky. Shilpa Ranchod, MSc student - University of Pretoria

To break this down, most star-forming galaxies are embedded in a cloud of neutral hydrogen gas, and this gas is the most simple gas in the universe...and it is the raw fuel for star formation. Shilpa Ranchod, MSc student - University of Pretoria

It can only be observed with telescopes like Meerkat, she says.

We were able to identify these galaxies as one gravitatingly-bound group which means that the evolution of these individual galaxies is influenced by the other members of the group. Shilpa Ranchod, MSc student - University of Pretoria

This enabled them to deduce that they were in the early stages of formation, she explains.

This along with other observations can help us piece together the evolution timeline of galaxies in the group environment. Shilpa Ranchod, MSc student - University of Pretoria

What was that moment like when this discovery was made, asks Mandy?

This has been extremely exciting as a Masters's student being able to work with world-class MeerKAT data. This discovery was part of quite a big collaboration as part of the MIDTEE survey - MeerKat International Gigahertz Tiered Intergalactic Exploration. Shilpa Ranchod, MSc student - University of Pretoria

The team worked very hard to take the raw radio data and produce an image from which the hydrogen gas was detected. Shilpa Ranchod, MSc student - University of Pretoria