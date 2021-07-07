What options are still available to Jacob Zuma?





FILE: Former President Jacob Zuma at the inquiry into state capture on 17 November 2020. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN

Jacob Zuma still has legal options available to him as he scrambles to avoid imprisonment, says News24 specialist legal reporter Karyn Maughan.

If he hands himself over to the police, he could make an urgent bail application, she says.

Zuma could also apply to the Constitutional Court for a variation or an extension of its order that he be arrested by midnight.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Maughan (scroll up to listen).

If Zuma hands himself over, he can bring an emergency bail application… I don’t see the Inquiry opposing bail… Karyn Maughan, specialist legal reporter - News24

Jacob Zuma may still apply to ConCourt for a variation/extension of its order he be arrested by midnight tonight.

But, given he’s in ongoing contempt of CC, not sure how that will play out.

He can also urgently apply for bail when arrested.

