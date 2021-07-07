Cape Town family desperate to get dying man back home from Vietnam
- Capetonian Dale Benson has been diagnosed with terminal stomach cancer and told by doctors in Vietnam he has a month live
- Benson has been living and working as an English teacher in Vietnam for three years
- His family are desperate to raise funds to bring him back to Cape Town
- They've set up a crowdfunding campaign to raise the necessary funds
Dale Benson is a 39 year old Capetonian who was working in Vietnam as an English teacher when the pandemic turned the world on its head in 2020.
It was tough enough facing months of joblessness alone in a foreign country, but there was worse to come.
Since then, Benson has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and told he will probably not survive the year.
His mother is in Cape Town and cannot get to Vietnam to be with her son, and the family is desperately seeking a way to bring him home to them.
Family friend Karen Baschiera has started a BackaBuddy page to try and raise funds to bring him home.
He's been experiencing stomach aches for a while now, and then he was rushed to hospital in Hanoi. They operated, and saw that he's got cancer. They phoned my friend and said, come fetch your son. He's got one month to live without chemo.Karen Baschiera - Family friend of Dale Benson
That's a terrible situation for any mother to be in because Vietnam is in a strict lockdown. She can't get to him, he can't get here. We are trying our best to work something out.Karen Baschiera - Family friend of Dale Benson
Dale's medical insurance has expired. He's been there for about three years now, and because of lockdown he couldn't work as much as he should've, so he didn't keep up with the payments, and now he's lying alone in a hospital in Vietnam.Karen Baschiera - Family friend of Dale Benson
Donations can be made to assist in raising funds to get Dale Benson home by clicking on the link to the BackaBuddy page.
https://www.backabuddy.co.za/champion/project/dale-benson
Scroll to the top of the article to listen to the interview.
