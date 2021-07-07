Streaming issues? Report here
Implications of US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Guests
Prof Paul Cornish
New Lambda Covid variant has caught the attention of health authorities
Guests
Dr Richards Lessells,Infectious disease specialist at the KZN Research Innovation and sequencing platform at the University of Kwazulu Natal
Research shows insurers cashed in on Covid
Guests
Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa
WCED on school feeding scheme
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
COURT ACTION ON ZUMA
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Nkosikhona Duma
Covid threat to rugby world
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
New stage for SKA + Meerkat discovers gas-rich galaxy group
Guests
Justin Jonas - Project Scientist & Engineer at Ska
Covid-19 Lambda variant not detected in SA, classified as 'variant of interest'

7 July 2021 1:32 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Lambda COVID-19 variant

Mandy Wiener talks to WHO Medical Epidemiologist Dr Patrick Ramadan about the variant also known as C-37 first seen in Peru.
  • The Covid-19 Lambda variant was first detected in Peru in December and spread to 31 countries including Egypt
  • Lambda variant has not yet been detected in South Africa
  • WHO medical epidemiologist Dr Patrick Ramdan says there are three categories of variants
  • Dr Ramdan says Lambda variant is still a 'variant of interest'
© tussik13/123rf.com

The Lambda or C-37 variant has not yet been detected in South Africa although it has appeared in one African country, Egypt. It was first detected in Peru in August and became more dominant in that country in December. It has spread to 31 countries including Britain.

Dr Ramadan says these new variants will emerge as Covid-19 continues to evolve.

There are three categories he says.

There are variants we are watching, then we have variants of interest, and a third category which are variants of concern.

Dr Patrick Ramadan, Medical epidemiologist - WHO

Lambda is now classified as a variant of interest.

Dr Patrick Ramadan, Medical epidemiologist - WHO

By definition, variants of interest are those that have acquired genetic change that may become more transmissible or possibly escape the immunity that people have developed and available vaccines, he explains.

There are four variants of interest currently and Lambda is one.

Dr Patrick Ramadan, Medical epidemiologist - WHO

Ramadan says studies are still underway to determine what Lambda's characteristics are.

Beta and Delta variants remain the dominant strains in South Africa.

Early signs in laboratories show the virus has increased its ability to spread and it has been compared to the Alpha and Gamma variants.

Dr Patrick Ramadan, Medical epidemiologist - WHO



