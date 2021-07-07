Covid-19 Lambda variant not detected in SA, classified as 'variant of interest'





The Covid-19 Lambda variant was first detected in Peru in December and spread to 31 countries including Egypt

Lambda variant has not yet been detected in South Africa

WHO medical epidemiologist Dr Patrick Ramdan says there are three categories of variants

Dr Ramdan says Lambda variant is still a 'variant of interest'

The Lambda or C-37 variant has not yet been detected in South Africa although it has appeared in one African country, Egypt. It was first detected in Peru in August and became more dominant in that country in December. It has spread to 31 countries including Britain.

Dr Ramadan says these new variants will emerge as Covid-19 continues to evolve.

There are three categories he says.

There are variants we are watching, then we have variants of interest, and a third category which are variants of concern. Dr Patrick Ramadan, Medical epidemiologist - WHO

Lambda is now classified as a variant of interest. Dr Patrick Ramadan, Medical epidemiologist - WHO

By definition, variants of interest are those that have acquired genetic change that may become more transmissible or possibly escape the immunity that people have developed and available vaccines, he explains.

There are four variants of interest currently and Lambda is one. Dr Patrick Ramadan, Medical epidemiologist - WHO

Ramadan says studies are still underway to determine what Lambda's characteristics are.

Beta and Delta variants remain the dominant strains in South Africa.