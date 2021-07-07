



The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the African National Congress (ANC) has suspended Carl Niehaus with immediate effect.

It tabled and adopted the motion for his suspension at a special meeting on Tuesday.

Niehaus was the disbanded uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association's spokesperson.

He is an ally of former President Jacob Zuma and suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule.

RELATED: ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect - Eyewitness News

FILE: Carl Niehaus, spokesperson of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, led supporters of former President Jacob Zuma in a protest on 9 October 2020, demanding Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo step down from the commission of inquiry into state capture, accusing him of bias against Zuma. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

#CarlNiehaus JUST IN: Carl Niehaus has been suspended from the ANC with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/VBPk5dq0tt — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 7, 2021

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.