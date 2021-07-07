Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 15:50
Implications of US withdrawal from Afghanistan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Paul Cornish
Today at 16:05
New Lambda Covid variant has caught the attention of health authorities
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Richards Lessells,Infectious disease specialist at the KZN Research Innovation and sequencing platform at the University of Kwazulu Natal
Today at 16:20
Research shows insurers cashed in on Covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ryan Woolley, CEO of Insurance Claims Africa
Today at 16:55
WCED on school feeding scheme
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bronagh Hammond - Director of Communications at Western Cape Education Department
Today at 17:05
COURT ACTION ON ZUMA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Karyn Maughan
Nkosikhona Duma
Today at 17:20
Covid threat to rugby world
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 17:45
New stage for SKA + Meerkat discovers gas-rich galaxy group
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Justin Jonas - Project Scientist & Engineer at Ska
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect The ANC has suspended Carl Niehaus with immediate effect. 7 July 2021 1:46 PM
What options are still available to Jacob Zuma? Many Wiener interviews News24 specialist legal reporter Karyn Maughan. 7 July 2021 12:34 PM
View all Local
R1B written off, Chris Hani District Municipality in 'complete collapse' - DA Lester Kiewit talks to the district's municipal manager Gcobani Mashiyi and DA Shadow MEC at Cogta E Cape Vicky Knoetze. 7 July 2021 11:40 AM
'Politics can't trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight' Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association. 7 July 2021 10:23 AM
Health Dept's 'special vaccine' circular quickly withdrawn 'in bizarre fashion' Refilwe Moloto talks to Health Justice Initiative's Fatima Hassan about the bizarre incident that got public backlash on Tuesday. 7 July 2021 9:18 AM
View all Politics
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
SA is employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers – they earn R800 000/year Refilwe Moloto interviews Darren Bergman, Spokesperson on International Relations at the Democratic Alliance. 7 July 2021 9:06 AM
View all Business
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
[WATCH] Cute kids' SA-style lockdown home graduation ceremony for family grad Lester Kiewit chats to Barbara Friedman about stories going viral on social media. 6 July 2021 12:06 PM
View all Lifestyle
Covid-19 outbreak fells 5 Springboks – and coach Jacques Nienaber Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 7 July 2021 12:55 PM
Meet Grassy Park racehorse owner who wins Durban July with Kommetdieding Lester Kiewit talks to the owner of Kommetdieding, Ashwin Reynolds, who hails from our very own Grassy Park in Cape Town. 5 July 2021 12:00 PM
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
View all Sport
'The Book Collectors of Daraya' - The story of a secret Syrian wartime library CapeTalk presenter Pippa Hudson speaks to French journalist Delphine Minoui about her book, The Book Collectors of Daraya. 7 July 2021 3:52 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
View all Entertainment
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
Covid-19 Lambda variant not detected in SA, classified as 'variant of interest' Mandy Wiener talks to WHO Medical Epidemiologist Dr Patrick Ramadan about the variant also known as C-37 first seen in Peru. 7 July 2021 1:32 PM
EFTs and E-Wallets make online shopping in Africa easier and accessible Excerpt: Africa is heralding in new technology enabling a more inclusive and accessible way to do business using the digital space... 7 July 2021 10:44 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro De Siena. 7 July 2021 2:53 PM
'Politics can't trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight' Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association. 7 July 2021 10:23 AM
SA is employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers – they earn R800 000/year Refilwe Moloto interviews Darren Bergman, Spokesperson on International Relations at the Democratic Alliance. 7 July 2021 9:06 AM
View all Opinion
ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect

7 July 2021 1:46 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Carl Niehaus
carl niehaus suspended

The ANC has suspended Carl Niehaus with immediate effect.

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the African National Congress (ANC) has suspended Carl Niehaus with immediate effect.

It tabled and adopted the motion for his suspension at a special meeting on Tuesday.

Niehaus was the disbanded uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association's spokesperson.

He is an ally of former President Jacob Zuma and suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule.

RELATED: ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect - Eyewitness News

FILE: Carl Niehaus, spokesperson of the uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association, led supporters of former President Jacob Zuma in a protest on 9 October 2020, demanding Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo step down from the commission of inquiry into state capture, accusing him of bias against Zuma. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey/EWN.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.




More from Local

The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope

7 July 2021 2:13 PM

Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery.

What options are still available to Jacob Zuma?

7 July 2021 12:34 PM

Many Wiener interviews News24 specialist legal reporter Karyn Maughan.

R1B written off, Chris Hani District Municipality in 'complete collapse' - DA

7 July 2021 11:40 AM

Lester Kiewit talks to the district's municipal manager Gcobani Mashiyi and DA Shadow MEC at Cogta E Cape Vicky Knoetze.

Should homeless people get priority access to Covid-19 vaccines?

7 July 2021 11:06 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Saadiq Kariem of the Western Cape Health Department.

'Politics can’t trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight'

7 July 2021 10:23 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association.

Health Dept's 'special vaccine' circular quickly withdrawn 'in bizarre fashion'

7 July 2021 9:18 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Health Justice Initiative's Fatima Hassan about the bizarre incident that got public backlash on Tuesday.

Beware! Thieves are stealing catalytic converters from cars in Cape Town

7 July 2021 8:34 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to the owner of Noise Boys Melia Tappan about why these converters have value.

Placement battle for 275 medical interns heads to court

7 July 2021 7:40 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mathew Yeko of Mabuza Attorneys about the legal case against the Department of Health.

780 businesses filed for liquidation since Jan, but true number probably higher

6 July 2021 9:01 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein of Werksmans Attorneys about the state of business rescue and liquidation in SA.

Sars joins forces with USA's IRS to crack down on financial crime, tax dodgers

6 July 2021 7:03 PM

Sars is teaming up with the IRS and also locally with Saica. Bruce Whitfield interviews Sars commissioner Edward Kieswetter.

More from Politics

What options are still available to Jacob Zuma?

7 July 2021 12:34 PM

Many Wiener interviews News24 specialist legal reporter Karyn Maughan.

R1B written off, Chris Hani District Municipality in 'complete collapse' - DA

7 July 2021 11:40 AM

Lester Kiewit talks to the district's municipal manager Gcobani Mashiyi and DA Shadow MEC at Cogta E Cape Vicky Knoetze.

'Politics can’t trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight'

7 July 2021 10:23 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association.

Health Dept's 'special vaccine' circular quickly withdrawn 'in bizarre fashion'

7 July 2021 9:18 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Health Justice Initiative's Fatima Hassan about the bizarre incident that got public backlash on Tuesday.

SA is employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers – they earn R800 000/year

7 July 2021 9:06 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Darren Bergman, Spokesperson on International Relations at the Democratic Alliance.

Placement battle for 275 medical interns heads to court

7 July 2021 7:40 AM

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mathew Yeko of Mabuza Attorneys about the legal case against the Department of Health.

'ANC doesn’t want to use force, or do anything to unsettle Zuma'

6 July 2021 12:52 PM

Mandy Wiener interviews political analyst Sanusha Naidu.

[WATCH] PMB High Court hears Zuma's bid for stay of prison sentence

6 July 2021 12:20 PM

On Tuesday the Pietermaritzburg High Court is hearing the former president's request for a stay of his prison sentence.

Nkandla 'shenanigans' are just theatre for TV - Former ANC MP Pallo Jordan

6 July 2021 11:39 AM

Lester Kiewit talks to former ANC NEC member and MP Pallo Jordan about Jacob Zuma,, the ConCourt and the gatherings at Nkandla.

Xanthea Limberg explains why green-lid recycling bins are on hold for now

6 July 2021 10:28 AM

Refilwe Moloto talks to Mayco Member Water and Waste Services Xanthea Limberg about why the bins are not operational.

Beware! Thieves are stealing catalytic converters from cars in Cape Town

Local

ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect

Local Politics

SA is employing Cuban educators to teach our teachers – they earn R800 000/year

Business Opinion Politics

'Zuma is going to prison - he's been convicted, he's a criminal' - law expert
7 July 2021 3:46 PM

7 July 2021 3:46 PM

Treasury: Govt's wage offer to public servants will break compensation ceiling
7 July 2021 3:30 PM

7 July 2021 3:30 PM

Makhura says his govt to focus on bringing vaccines to the people of Gauteng
7 July 2021 3:14 PM

7 July 2021 3:14 PM

