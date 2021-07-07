ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect
The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the African National Congress (ANC) has suspended Carl Niehaus with immediate effect.
It tabled and adopted the motion for his suspension at a special meeting on Tuesday.
Niehaus was the disbanded uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association's spokesperson.
He is an ally of former President Jacob Zuma and suspended secretary-general Ace Magashule.
#CarlNiehaus JUST IN: Carl Niehaus has been suspended from the ANC with immediate effect. pic.twitter.com/VBPk5dq0tt— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 7, 2021
This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.
