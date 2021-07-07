[CAR REVIEW] We drive the sub-R300 000 Haval Jolion
Haval is now the fifth best-selling passenger vehicle in South Africa
The new Jolion is a refined drive and is packed with tech you would expect from a much more expensive vehicle
We drive the new sub-R300 000 Mazda 2: 'It feels like a luxury car'
In April, Haval launched its new Jolion, a car that it intends as a replacement for the popular H2 model.
The Jolion’s 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine has a power output of 105 kW and 210 Nm.
The Jolion range has five spec-levels - City, Luxury, Premium, and Super Luxury:
Haval Jolion 1.5T City Manual – R299 900
Haval Jolion 1.5T Luxury Manual – R332 900
Haval Jolion 1.5T Premium 7DCT – R339 900
Haval Jolion 1.5T Luxury 7DCT – R367 900
Haval Jolion 1.5T Super Luxury – R398 900
The Jolion has airbags in front, ABS with EBD, and electronic stability control with traction control.
Haval sells the Jolion with a standard five-year/100 000 km warranty and a five-year/60 000 km service plan.
Pippa Hudson interviewed Ciro De Siena, a motoring journalist at cars.co.za (scroll up to listen).
This car has literally turned the South African motoring marketplace on its head… In June, the Jolion was the fifth best-selling car in the entire country. Haval has overtaken Nissan… In one word, it’s ‘price’.Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
For the same price as a Mazda 2, you can get the second-from-the-top Haval Jolion. The Mazda 2 can almost fit inside the Jolion… We’re talking Polo money for a highly, highly specced luxurious SUV!Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
Now, in a R400 000 SUV… You take your hands off the wheel… the car drives itself! It’s just phenomenal how much tech they’ve managed to include in the price.Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
The Haval Group is battling to get enough units into the country to meet demand… What would be a reason not to buy this car? … We just can’t think of a reason. One downside… it is quite thirsty…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
… Very refined driving experience…Ciro De Siena, motoring journalist
