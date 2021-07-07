Work in hospitality, liquor sectors? Cape Academy offers you free wine course





© anaumenko/123rf.com

The Cape Wine Academy (CWM) is offering an opportunity for hospitality and liquor sector employees to upskill with a free wine course during lockdown.

"We feel your pain! As a show of support in these troubled times, we invite all restaurant, hotel, wine farm and related service industry staff to sign up for our self-study online"

What an amazing initiative launched by the @CapeWineAcademy. They are offering their SA Wine Course for FREE during the lockdown #level4 restrictions to the related service industry staff. https://t.co/D3sGXctcHz @GoodThingsGuy — Peter Pentz (@PeterPentz) July 7, 2021

Bruce Whitfield finds out more from Cape Wine Master Heidi Duminy, who is the CWM principal.

We many not be able to drink wine at the moment but we can learn about it! Heidi Duminy, Principal - Cape Wine Academy

We felt the same as the restaurant industry I think last Monday morning and in that moment we put it out on social media as a gesture to the greater hospitality industry as well as the wine and retail industry. Heidi Duminy, Principal - Cape Wine Academy

It's a basic introduction to the wine industry which is really important in a professional capacity, as well as basic winemaking, viticulture... service etiquette, storage and maturation, the different varieties and their characteristics... Heidi Duminy, Principal - Cape Wine Academy

Passing a test on completion will get you a certificate for this core learning course which opens the door to the prestigious Cape Wine Master qualification.

Duminy says the response has been overwhelming.

We're so excited that there is such a will to learn about wine and to invest in yourself, which is really an investment in the industry as well. Heidi Duminy, Principal - Cape Wine Academy

On offer at no charge is a self-study online course which usually costs R700.

"I can't pretend that it's as much fun as being in the classroom, but the response has really prompted some extended thinking about how we can reach out with practical tastings and things post-lockdown."

For more detail, take a listen: