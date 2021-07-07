Return of Ters payments will be a massive relief for the restaurant industry
- Government is expected to reintroduce the temporary employer/employee relief scheme (Ters) payments
- Ters was introduced at the beginning of hard lockdown in March 2020 to support workers negatively impacted by the lockdown regulations
- Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council are still to approve the terms of the extension
The Restaurant Association of South Africa (RASA) says an in-principle agreement has been reached at the National Economic Development and Labour Council (Nedlac) to reinstate the temporary employer/employee relief scheme (Ters).
TERS was introduced at the beginning of hard lockdown in March 2020 to help support workers who suffered income loss as a result of the lockdown regulations.
The temporary relief scheme was suspended almost a year later in March 2021
According to Wendy Alberts, CEO of RASA, the reintroduction of Ters payments will assist workers and companies affected by the latest adjusted level 4 lockdown.
This includes the liquor industry, tourism, and hospitality sectors.
Cabinet and the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) will have to approve the terms of the extension.
Alberts says they remain hopeful that cabinet will approve it.
We believe business, with labour and the government have agreed in principle to bring back the Ters payment. There was a Nedlac meeting that took place. Cosatu was certainly heading up that, and there is confirmation that there will be the Ters payment coming through.Wendy Alberts - CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa
RELATED: Absolutely critical that Ters payments are resumed as quickly as possible - Busa
They (NCCC) are meeting on a lot of other issues. We've also proposed to reopen the industry, to allow alcohol, to allow outside areas to be reopened, and to also allow the roadhouse concept that we've got going.Wendy Alberts - CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa
The one key thing is that it does bring relief. It is the employees money. They're entitled to claim it. We're sitting currently close on seventy-percent of our staff on unpaid layoffs. And there is absolutely no way that the restaurants on a seven-percent margin, with a hundred-percent overhead can even begin to find money to support the staff, let alone pay the leases or bank loans.Wendy Alberts - CEO of the Restaurant Association of South Africa
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/closing_restaurant.html?oriSearch=closing+restaurant+c&sti=n6aw3u615j4h0pmjf4|&mediapopup=160552037
