Surprise! Surprise! Research shows insurers cashed in on the Covid-19 pandemic
- According to new research, short term insurers are delaying payments to claimants
- This despite earning record profits during the Covid-19 pandemic
- Insurance Claims Africa represents 850 claimants in an ongoing fight to receive payouts from insurers
New research conducted on behalf of Insurance Claims Africa (ICA) has found that the short-term insurance industry earned record profits during the pandemic, while clients suffered because on non-payment of claims.
The ICA's CEO, Ryan Woolley, says many of the businesses waiting for their claims to be paid out have already closed, resulting in a negative impact on the economy, and adding to an already alarming unemployment rate.
ICA represents over 850 claimants in their ongoing fight to receive final payments from insurers.
They are definitely in the situation where they've made super profits. Total assets have climbed forty-three percent to R286 billion in the industry. A record premium income of R40,5 billion for the first quarter. All those stats shed a stark juxtaposition against the hospitality and tourism industry, who continue to bleed whenever there's another wave.Ryan Woolley - CEO of Insurance Claims Africa
God forbid that the insurer should overpay slightly, when they've earned interest for the last fifteen months. We're finding that the process is overly pedantic and slow.Ryan Woolley - CEO of Insurance Claims Africa
Fifteen months ago, these claimants lodged their claims. Six months ago we had legal certainty, and to date, the majority of claimants have not had their claims settled in full.Ryan Woolley - CEO of Insurance Claims Africa
When you look at the inequity of the situation, the industry is making huge money in terms of the insurance sector. With huge cash reserves, they've got reinsurance recoveries that are now in place, and the hospitality and tourism sector has gone into another serious lockdown.Ryan Woolley - CEO of Insurance Claims Africa
