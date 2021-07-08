At 11.40pm Zuma leaves Nkandla to hand himself in to police custody

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 05:46
Impact of taxi violence on the transformation vision for Bellville CBD
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Warren Hewitt - Chief Executive Officer at Greater Tygerberg Partnership
Today at 06:25
Plea for sheltering for clinic visitors
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Derek Antonio Serra - Chairperson at Bothasig Residents Association
Today at 06:40
Trendspotting Thursday : Digitisation of Sports Marketing
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Ryan McFadyen - Co-founder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard
Today at 07:07
Taxi wars escalate
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Mandla Hermanus - Secretary general at Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata)
Today at 07:20
Taxi violence on the rise again
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Daylin Mitchell - MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Leanne de Bassompierre
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
How the Zuma stalemate might have been resolved
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Andre Vlok - Negotiator, conflict and employment dispute specialist at ...
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies - Focus on India
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Dilip Menon
Today at 09:15
SA sportspeople and vaccinations. The argument for getting our sports heroes vaxxed
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Wynona Louw - Sports scientist and Rugby Writer at Cape Times
Today at 09:40
Eswatini protests – what is happening in the country?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:05
DW Bonn
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:20
Motorcycle Safety Institute of SA - Go easy on scooter delivery people
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Hein Jonker - Editor & Chief Instructor at Bike Talk, Motorcycle Magazine, Academy And Events
Today at 10:30
Stop the killer robots
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Gugu Dube - Researcher and spokesperson at Stop Killer Robots campaign
Today at 11:05
The end of the five day week
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Dr Morne Mostert
Dr Morné Mostert - Director at Institute for Futures research at Stellenbosch university
Today at 17:05
Update with Alan Winde
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Winde - Premier at Western Cape Government
No Items to show
Home
arrow_forward
Politics

At 11.40pm Zuma leaves Nkandla to hand himself in to police custody

8 July 2021 12:21 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Jacob Zuma

After hours of speculation, a convoy of cars left the Nkandla compound and the Jacob Zuma Foundation tweeted a statement.

Jacob Zuma has been fighting his 15-month jail term for contempt of court for days now. He did not hand himself in this past Sunday in terms of his deadline and Wednesday midnight was the deadline for the South African Police Services to make sure the arrest warrant was executed.

The question on South Africans lips for days - Will Zuma hand himself in by midnight on Wednesday?

The Police Ministry has since confirmed that 'former President of South Africa, Mr Jacob Zuma was on the 7th July 2021, placed in the custody of the South African Police Service, in compliance with the Constitutional Court judgment.

The country sat on tenterhooks on Wednesday night watching the live coverage of police vehicles on the road to Nkandla in the ark. At one point they pulled over and it was reported they were waiting to hear the outcome of a decision regarding former president Jacob Zuma.

Outside the Nkandla homestead, Zuma supporters were gathered dancing and chanting led by Zuma's son Edward Zuma.

When asked by reporters if his father was home, he replied 'my father is in South Africa.' When a reporter suggested to him the clock was ticking, Edward Zuma replied 'then the clock must untick itself.'

At about 10.30 an ambulance that Edward Zuma and supporters had turned away from the gates was finally allowed in, but not long after that at around 11.40pm, a convoy of cars including it appeared to be Jacob Zuma's security detail sped out of the gates.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation then tweeted confirmation that Zuma 'has decided to comply with the incarceration order. He is on his way to hand himself into a Correctional Services Facility in KZN.'

Zuma spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi on eNCA would not reveal which facility Jacob Zuma was headed to before the midnight deadline but stated it was a correctional services facility rather than a police station.




8 July 2021 12:21 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Jacob Zuma

