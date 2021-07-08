At 11.40pm Zuma leaves Nkandla to hand himself in to police custody
Jacob Zuma has been fighting his 15-month jail term for contempt of court for days now. He did not hand himself in this past Sunday in terms of his deadline and Wednesday midnight was the deadline for the South African Police Services to make sure the arrest warrant was executed.
The question on South Africans lips for days - Will Zuma hand himself in by midnight on Wednesday?
The Police Ministry has since confirmed that 'former President of South Africa, Mr Jacob Zuma was on the 7th July 2021, placed in the custody of the South African Police Service, in compliance with the Constitutional Court judgment.
The country sat on tenterhooks on Wednesday night watching the live coverage of police vehicles on the road to Nkandla in the ark. At one point they pulled over and it was reported they were waiting to hear the outcome of a decision regarding former president Jacob Zuma.
Outside the Nkandla homestead, Zuma supporters were gathered dancing and chanting led by Zuma's son Edward Zuma.
When asked by reporters if his father was home, he replied 'my father is in South Africa.' When a reporter suggested to him the clock was ticking, Edward Zuma replied 'then the clock must untick itself.'
At about 10.30 an ambulance that Edward Zuma and supporters had turned away from the gates was finally allowed in, but not long after that at around 11.40pm, a convoy of cars including it appeared to be Jacob Zuma's security detail sped out of the gates.
The Jacob Zuma Foundation then tweeted confirmation that Zuma 'has decided to comply with the incarceration order. He is on his way to hand himself into a Correctional Services Facility in KZN.'
Zuma spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi on eNCA would not reveal which facility Jacob Zuma was headed to before the midnight deadline but stated it was a correctional services facility rather than a police station.
Dear South Africans and the World.— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) July 7, 2021
Please be advised that President Zuma has decided to comply with the incarceration order.
He is on his way to hand himself into a Correctional Services Facility in KZN.
A full statement will be issued in due course.#WenzenuZuma
A number of vehicles leave Zuma's home in a rush. They are all convoying together. It is unclear whether the former president was in any of the vehicles. @SundayTimesZA @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/tjSCV1gkjn— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) July 7, 2021
A private ambulance #DaymedMedicalServices attempts to get through the gates of Zuma's home in #Nkandla. The driver tells Zuma's eldest son, Edward, that he is here for his father. Edward sends the driver and the convoy away, saying someone must inform him first @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/XWNwcuRJaf— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) July 7, 2021
Edward Zuma, the eldest son of former president #JacobZuma, says his father is on top of the world and is in South Africa @TimesLIVE @SundayTimesZA pic.twitter.com/BgT04Uypel— Orrin Singh (@orrin417) July 7, 2021
