Jacob Zuma admitted to Estcourt Correctional KZN to begin 15-month jail sentence





After a tense night of watching and waiting, just before the midnight deadline, former president Jacob Zuma left his Nkandla compound and was admitted to the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal.

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) confirmed in the early hours of Thursday morning that Zuma will begin serving a 15 months sentence.

Mr Zuma will be taken through all the admission processes as per DCS regulations. Other relevant prescripts pertaining to admitting and orientating newly incarcerated persons will also be followed and executed. Details about the appropriate classification, prerogatives and incarceration conditions can only be determined at the completion of the assessment process to be undertaken by relevant authorities within the employ of DCS. Keeping inmates in a safe and secure custody remains cardinal to Correctional Services and we remain committed to this cause. Department of Correctional Services statement 8 July 2021

