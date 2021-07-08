Can you loan an awning or tent for elderly waiting in chilly vaccination queues?





Derek Antonio Serra is the chairperson of the Bothasig Residents Association, and he recently paid a visit to Bothasig clinic, where he saw people having to wait outside in the rain, and in closer proximity, than is advised in order to avoid getting drenched, explains Refilwe.

Unfortunately, the clinic is unable to provide them with shelter, so he would like to appeal for assistance from the public and from businesses.

He became aware of this when taking his 95-year old dad for his jab.

It is quite a slick operation there but an awning or tent would help. Derek Antonio Serra, Chairperson - Bothasig Residents Association,

With restaurants closed perhaps their tents or awnings not currently in use could be loaned to the clinic, suggests Refilwe.