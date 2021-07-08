Taxi violence leaves commuters stranded: 'Four of our drivers shot dead'





The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) withdrew its services on Wednesday after a spate of shootings took the lives of four of its drivers

Contestation of the Paarl to Bellville route is the root cause of this latest spate of violence, according to Cata

Related article: Taxi violence: 'What happened in last 48 hours is heart-breaking'

Image: © Alexey Stiop /123rf.com

Hardly a month goes by without a flare-up of taxi violence on Cape Flats routes, and even as far as Ceres.

The most recent attacks, in Bellville, Khayelitsha, and Philippi took seven lives.

On Wednesday, taxis were noticeably absent from Cape Town’s roads leaving scores of commuters cramming into buses and the few trains that still operate.

Transport MEC Daylin Mitchell called for a peaceful emergency meeting of the main taxi associations to find a lasting end to the violence.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Mandla Hermanus, Secretary-General for the Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata).

Moloto asked for an update on what taxi services are likely to be like today and to shed some light on what might be fuelling this violence (scroll up to listen).

We withdrew our services yesterday, following a spate of shootings at three of our ranks… Four of our drivers died, and another four are in hospital. For our drivers’ safety and the safety of our passengers, we decided to withdraw our services… Mandla Hermanus, Secretary-General - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association

At the root [of the violence] is the contestation of routes… It’s survival of the fittest. If you’re a small association coexisting with a bigger one, the bigger association sometimes wants to take over… It doesn’t help that there are two associations given authority to operate on the same routes. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary-General - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association

At the core of the current conflict is the contestation of a route from Paarl to Bellville… Cata Boland… has been kicked out of Paarl… They have operating licences… One of the organisations, who used to coexist with Cata Boland, when they joined Codeta, they started taking over Cata’s roads… Mandla Hermanus, Secretary-General - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association

If we can deal with the issue in Paarl, there will be changes across the province. Mandla Hermanus, Secretary-General - Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association