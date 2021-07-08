If SA wants to compete in sports, athletes must jump vaccine queue: Wynona Louw
- Rugby writer and sports scientist Wynona Louw says athletes need to skip the vaccine queue if SA sports plan to go ahead
- Sasoc says 98% of SA athletes competing in the Olympics have been vaccinated
- Louw says sporting bodies and agencies need to lobby for sportspeople to get vaccinated so that teams can compete more safely
Sports scientist and rugby writer Wynona Louw says South African athletes need to be vaccinated ahead of other groups if the country plans to push forward with sports during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Louw argues that some preferential treatment must be given to sportspeople in order for them to compete.
"I do think that if a team cannot get a vaccine, then they shouldn't be allowed to compete, simple as that", she tells CapeTalk.
According to the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sasoc), 98% of South African athletes competing at the Tokyo Olympics have been vaccinated.
Sasoc president Barry Hendricks says the athletes were voluntarily vaccinated under the Sisonke programme.
We were part of the Sisonke programme, and these were athletes that wanted to be vaccinated.Barry Hendricks, President - South African Sports Confederation And Olympic Committee
Meanwhile, Louw says all sporting bodies need to step up and lobby for their players to get jabs.
There are bigger things than sport, there are literally people losing their lives and their jobs... but I do think that if sport is to go ahead, as has been agreed upon, then there should surely be preferential treatment in terms of just getting everybody vaccinated.Wynona Louw, Sports scientist and Rugby Writer - Cape Times
When it comes to sport, if sport does get the go-ahead, whether it's rugby, soccer, the Olympics, those guys need to be right at the front of getting that vaccine if they do get the green light to compete, because otherwise, it's going to be a mad show.Wynona Louw, Sports scientist and Rugby Writer - Cape Times
In terms of SA Rugby, or the provincial unions, all the Springbok players have been vaccinated but of course, it's not a bulletproof protection. It doesn't mean you won't get Covid-19 or test positive again.Wynona Louw, Sports scientist and Rugby Writer - Cape Times
