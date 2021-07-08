Taxi violence: 'What happened in last 48 hours is heart-breaking'





The Western Cape Government is working with police after eight people died on Wednesday in yet another spate of taxi violence

Seven in 10 commuters in the province depend on the industry for transport

Wednesday was hell on Earth for Cape Town’s countless minibus taxi commuters.

Several intersections were closed off after a spate of shootings, and taxi associations – fearful for their drivers’ lives – withdrew their services.

Contestation of routes is believed to be the cause of this latest outbreak of taxi violence.

About 70% of commuters in the Western Cape rely on the taxi industry to get to work.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works at Western Cape Government (scroll up to listen).

What happened in the last 48 hours is shocking and heartbreaking. Commuters are stranded… It seems like taxi violence has increased… Eight senseless killings… We need to sit around the table to find a lasting solution to the problem. Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works - Western Cape Government

There are two sides to this… We don’t have the mandate for arrests… We are providing all necessary support to the South African Police Services… to bring these murderers to book… Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works - Western Cape Government

The eight senseless killings yesterday could’ve been avoided… Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works - Western Cape Government

Not all taxi operators are illegal… We must protect the legal operators… I’m not saying it’s only the taxi industry that must take responsibility… We must safeguard the industry, and the passenger, and the operator. Daylin Mitchell, MEC for Transport and Public Works - Western Cape Government