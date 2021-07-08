Al Jama-ah party makes request for jailed Jacob Zuma to get presidential pardon





The Al Jama-ah political party has made a request for a presidential pardon for Jacob Zuma

Al Jama-ah president Ganief Hendricks says party members are worried about the health of the elderly former statesman

Zuma is serving jail time after the ConCourt found him guilty of contempt last week

The Al Jama-ah political party has requested a presidential pardon for former President Jacob Zuma.

Party leader and member of Parliament (MP) Ganief Hendricks says the Al Jama-ah constituency in KwaZulu-Natal had submitted a petition for the party to help keep Zuma out of jail.

Hendricks says party members are concerned about the former president's health.

Zuma was taken into custody at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal late on Wednesday night.

Hendricks tells CapeTalk that Al Jama-ah has made a written submission to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola requesting that President Cyril Ramaphosa allow Zuma to be granted amnesty.

Only Ramaphosa has the power to grant a presidential pardon.

Hendricks says the request for a presidential pardon should only be granted on the condition that Zuma agrees to fully disclose his knowledge of state capture in South Africa.

Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court after he defied a Constitutional Court order compelling him to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.

You can read Al Jama-ah’s submission for Zuma’s pardon here.

We respect the decision of the Constitutional Court, however as an MP I have a national parliamentary constituency office. We have a very strong constituency in KZN. We have five councillors there and a deputy mayor. Ganief Hendricks, MP and leader of Al Jama-ah in Parliament

Our office received a petition from our constituency to ask if we can consider some assistance because they felt that Zuma was poisoned, he's still dealing with the effects of the poison, he's got diabetes, he's losing weight and is an elderly person. Ganief Hendricks, MP and leader of Al Jama-ah in Parliament

The Minister of Justice will look at the merits [of the application] and send the request to the Presidency. The Presidency will obviously apply its mind and Al Jama-ah will accept its decision and that for us will be the end of the matter. Ganief Hendricks, MP and leader of Al Jama-ah in Parliament

Meanwhile, former director-general in the presidency Frank Chikane says Zuma should apply for a presidential pardon if admit to his mistakes and shows remorse.

