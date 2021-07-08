Al Jama-ah party makes request for jailed Jacob Zuma to get presidential pardon
- The Al Jama-ah political party has made a request for a presidential pardon for Jacob Zuma
- Al Jama-ah president Ganief Hendricks says party members are worried about the health of the elderly former statesman
- Zuma is serving jail time after the ConCourt found him guilty of contempt last week
The Al Jama-ah political party has requested a presidential pardon for former President Jacob Zuma.
Party leader and member of Parliament (MP) Ganief Hendricks says the Al Jama-ah constituency in KwaZulu-Natal had submitted a petition for the party to help keep Zuma out of jail.
Hendricks says party members are concerned about the former president's health.
Zuma was taken into custody at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal late on Wednesday night.
RELATED: Jacob Zuma goes to jail to begin 15-month jail sentence
Hendricks tells CapeTalk that Al Jama-ah has made a written submission to Justice Minister Ronald Lamola requesting that President Cyril Ramaphosa allow Zuma to be granted amnesty.
Only Ramaphosa has the power to grant a presidential pardon.
Hendricks says the request for a presidential pardon should only be granted on the condition that Zuma agrees to fully disclose his knowledge of state capture in South Africa.
Zuma was found guilty of contempt of court after he defied a Constitutional Court order compelling him to appear before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.
You can read Al Jama-ah’s submission for Zuma’s pardon here.
We respect the decision of the Constitutional Court, however as an MP I have a national parliamentary constituency office. We have a very strong constituency in KZN. We have five councillors there and a deputy mayor.Ganief Hendricks, MP and leader of Al Jama-ah in Parliament
Our office received a petition from our constituency to ask if we can consider some assistance because they felt that Zuma was poisoned, he's still dealing with the effects of the poison, he's got diabetes, he's losing weight and is an elderly person.Ganief Hendricks, MP and leader of Al Jama-ah in Parliament
The Minister of Justice will look at the merits [of the application] and send the request to the Presidency. The Presidency will obviously apply its mind and Al Jama-ah will accept its decision and that for us will be the end of the matter.Ganief Hendricks, MP and leader of Al Jama-ah in Parliament
Meanwhile, former director-general in the presidency Frank Chikane says Zuma should apply for a presidential pardon if admit to his mistakes and shows remorse.
[ON AIR] Former director-general in the Presidency, Reverend Frank Chikane, says former President Jacob Zuma should get a presidential pardon if he applies for it. But he wants Zuma to first admit to his mistakes. Chikane joins @GarethEdwardsSA on #SouthAfricanMorning. #DStv403 pic.twitter.com/94E1MMbCzL— eNCA (@eNCA) July 8, 2021
More from Politics
Zuma will qualify for parole in less than four months, says Justice Minister
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola held a media briefing on the details of Jacob Zuma's incarceration after he was arrested late on Wednesday night.Read More
Jacob Zuma is afraid of being held accountable - Thuli Madonsela
Mandy Wiener interviews former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, author of the "State of Capture" report.Read More
Jacob Zuma goes to jail to begin 15-month jail sentence
Department of Correctional Services confirms Jacob Zuma will be taken through all the admission processes as per DCS regulations.Read More
At 11.40pm Zuma leaves Nkandla to hand himself in to police custody
After hours of speculation, a convoy of cars left the Nkandla compound and the Jacob Zuma Foundation tweeted a statement.Read More
All systems go for Ters? Cabinet reportedly approves resumption of payments
'We are told Cabinet has approved it.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Cas Coovadia, CEO of Business Unity South Africa.Read More
ANC suspends Carl Niehaus with immediate effect
The ANC has suspended Carl Niehaus with immediate effect.Read More
What options are still available to Jacob Zuma?
Many Wiener interviews News24 specialist legal reporter Karyn Maughan.Read More
R1B written off, Chris Hani District Municipality in 'complete collapse' - DA
Lester Kiewit talks to the district's municipal manager Gcobani Mashiyi and DA Shadow MEC at Cogta E Cape Vicky Knoetze.Read More
'Politics can’t trump rule of law – Police must arrest Jacob Zuma by midnight'
Lester Kiewit interviews legal analyst Wendel Bloem, the co-Vice Chairperson at the Johannesburg Attorneys Association.Read More