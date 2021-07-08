Cape Town is one of the best cities in the world for remote workers - Index
Cape Town is one of the best cities in the world for remote workers, according to the Nestpick Work-from-Anywhere Index.
According to the Index, it is the 16th best city in the world for remote workers.
Cape Town is the only developing world city that scores high, and the only African city on the list.
The Index considers things such as cost and infrastructure, legislation and freedoms, and liveability – the things that make a city a good place to work remotely from.
It also considered the percentage of the population that is fully vaccinated against Covid-19, a factor that severely counted against Cape Town, who came dead last.
Factors that boosted the Mother City’s ranking are things such as “minority equality”, the weather, cost of living, and culture and leisure.
Melbourne in Australia came out tops.
Nestpick is the world’s largest database of furnished apartments rentals.
Lester Kiewiet interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web (scroll up to listen – skip to 2:39).
Out of 3000 cities that they looked at, Cape Town came 16th! ... We score higher than Edinburgh, Los Angeles, New York…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
The City of Cape Town jumped and said it needs to lead the charge for remote work visas…Barbara Friedman, presenter - Barb's Wire
