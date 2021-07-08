Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:45
SATSA initiative to get double vaxed Brits to holiday in SA
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
David Frost
Jacob Zuma is afraid of being held accountable - Thuli Madonsela

8 July 2021 1:12 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Mandy Wiener interviews former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela, author of the "State of Capture" report.

The rule of law has held. Our Constitutional Democracy does not allow for one person to be more equal than another.

Mandy Wiener, presenter - The Midday Report
Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

Former Public Protector Advocate Thuli Madonsela authored the “State of Capture” report, in which she recommended the judicial inquiry into State Capture which, in a way, was the catalyst for the events of the past few weeks.

Madonsela has been the target of much vitriol and abuse from the now-imprisoned former President Jacob Zuma.

Mandy Wiener interviewed Madonsela (scroll up to listen).

It’s a glorious day for the rule of law, but a sad day for humanity in the country… Something is wrong when a former President… chooses to go to jail, rather than to be held accountable for things he did…

Thuli Madonsela, former Public Protector

Our democracy has a Constitution for all seasons… It was, though, a brink kind of moment. President Zuma has sadly, on many occasions, taken our democracy to the brink. Nobody wins! Not even he wins. His soft power has eroded…

Thuli Madonsela, former Public Protector

As Public Protector, I did the best I could… I’m saddened by President Zuma… I’m just collateral damage. He’s afraid of being held accountable…

Thuli Madonsela, former Public Protector



