Zuma will qualify for parole in less than four months, says Justice Minister
- Jacob Zuma is will be placed in isolation for 14 days at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KZN
- Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says Zuma will be eligible for parole after serving a quarter of his 15-month sentence
- Policing expert Eldred De Klerk the way Zuma was arrest was the best option for maintaining the diginity of all parties involved
- Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia says it's unlikely that South Africans will see images of Zuma in orange overalls
Justice Minister Ronald Lamola says former president Jacob Zuma will be eligible for parole after serving a quarter of his 15-month prison sentence.
That works out to just under four months.
Lamola held a media briefing on Thursday to give an update on Zuma's imprisonment after he was discreetly arrested last night.
Zuma will be placed in isolation for the next 14 days at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal, in line with Covid-19 measures.
Lamola says Zuma will also undergo a medical assessment to determine the conditions of his imprisonment at the facility.
"This assessment is done to determine the major risks and needs of the offender", the minister told journalists outside the correctional centre.
The Estcourt Correctional Centre has a bed capacity for 512 inmates and a hospital section.
Zuma arrested discreetly
Just before midnight on Wednesday, Zuma was driven by convoy to the Estcourt Correctional Centre to start his 15-month jail term.
Policing expert Eldred De Klerk says law enforcement agencies took a diplomatic approach that allowed Zuma to save face and "retain any shred of dignity reputation and legacy."
De Klerk says Zuma's arrest was handled in the best way possible to also protect the dignity of the office of the Presidency.
Meanwhile, Eyewitness News senior politics reporter Tshidi Madia says South Africans should not hold their breath for pictures of Zuma in an orange jumpsuit.
He actually was arrested.Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
People want to see him in orange, that's not going to happen. That's not who we are as a country.Tshidi Madia, Senior reporter - Eyewitness News
